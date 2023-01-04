© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Health care workers rally at Connecticut capital at start of legislative session

By Katie Pellico
Published January 4, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST
Rally for Safe Staffing for Healthcare Workers
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Health care workers and allies rally for safe staffing for health care workers outside of the Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut.

The first day of Connecticut's legislative session is often punctuated by protests. Last year, there were anti-mask protesters outside the Capitol Building, and the year prior, protesters defending religious exemption for vaccines.

At the start of the 2023 session on Wednesday, there was a rally for nurses and health care workers demanding safer staffing conditions.

The event was organized by CT Nurses United, a group of non-union Connecticut nurses who have connected via their Instagram account, collecting harrowing, and mostly anonymous, testimonials.

Paul Banach, one of their organizers and an ICU nurse, says they’re hearing from nurses across Connecticut and the country.

“We're all feeling this right now,” Paul said. “This is a corporate model of health care that has impacted hospitals around the country."

AFT Connecticut, the largest union of acute health care workers in the state, was also in attendance.

Their President, John Brady, believes that when it comes to the so-called nursing shortage, there is not a shortage of available and qualified nurses, but issues around “workplace conditions” that are driving them away.

"There's thousands of nurses registered in the state of Connecticut who don't work at the bedside,” Brady said.

According to the CT Data Collaborative, “Of the 86,483 nurses that have a current license in Connecticut, 44,086 are actively practicing in Connecticut.”

Brady says AFT CT has been working with State Senator Saud Anwar, deputy president and co-chair of the legislature's Joint Committee on Public Health, to propose two bills this session.

One bill would address what they see as “unsafe staffing” in health care, building off of a California law that keeps nurse-to-patient ratios low, and according to several studies, patient outcomes and worker satisfaction high.

The second bill would address workforce recruitment and retention, Brady says.

AFT plans to hold a press conference around "Safe Patient Care" next week.

As for CT Nurses United, Banach says “the most important thing right now is being transparent with the public about what is happening in hospitals… and talk to legislators, talk to the public about what conditions are like inside.”

News
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico

