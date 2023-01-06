Hartford three kings celebration returns but organizers say parade wont be back until next year

More than 2,000 families celebrated the end of the Christmas season at the Institute for the Hispanic Family's three kings event, organized by Catholic Charities in Hartford.

With big smiles, the children come out with their new gifts, while dancing to the rhythm Christmas carols called “Parranda” to then take pictures with the three kings. Director of the Family Center , Nilda Morales Rivera, say that the tradition started 25 years ago in Hartford.

“They started more than 25 years ago for people that live in this community SAMA [Spanish American Merchants Association] wanted to continue the tradition for the Hispanic families”.

According to Rivera, nearly 2,000 children registered to receive gifts. Most of them are from the Hartford area, although others families came from other parts of the state.

“We registered more than 500 families and more than a 1500 at CCHS. They come from different parts of the state. Everything is going smoothly and the families are excited to see when their children receive their gifts.

The goal of the event was not only to keep the tradition alive but to teach children the history of the festivity and the meaning of the three kings’ day.

The chair president of the Development Family Center, Roberto Sanchez, says that usually to put up the event takes $10 thousand to have a parade with the kings riding camels and live music. However, as the world is coming out of COVID-19 they still hesitant to celebrate as past years.

“We usually do live camels but because of COVID this time we didn’t do it but we are planning for next year. We are still concern about our families, and their health”.

Senior Director of Family Strengthening Programs at Catholic Charities Joel Cruz agrees with taking measures against COVID-19 while embracing the community to enjoy the experience of the holiday tradition.

“So last year because we were still going through COVID, we only had a drive thru, and we were able to get families out of their cars and take pictures with the three kings and enjoy the festivities. One thing that is definitely missing is that people have noticed not having the camels; and so we are hoping for next year we are not only have the camels but we also go back to having a parade."

The three kings’ event is an annual collaboration with the Spanish American Association SAMA, the city of Hartford, CCID Puerto Rican Parade, and many other community partners involved in Hispanic events thought the year.

“I don’t think we will be able to do it alone. It requires a community, which I like, because at the end of the day when we celebrate this cultural event we want the community to feel part of it and they also are part of the planning process."

CCID president Sami Vega thinks it's the older generation of Latinos' duty to teach the youngsters the beauty and tradition of Hispanic heritage and culture.

“As you know we are celebrating the three kings, a tradition that not only for the Puerto Rican community but the Hispanic community. I grew up celebrating the three kings’ day and I think is our right and my duty to continue with the tradition.”