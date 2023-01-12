Multiple coalitions are calling to expand Husky Health to more undocumented immigrants

About 25 coalitions for immigrant rights plus state legislators gathered at the legislative office on Tuesday, calling to expand Husky Health, Connecticut's Medicaid program, to all immigrants regardless of their immigration status and age.

In 2022 legislators approved the expansion of Husky Health for children 0-12 years old . And the coalitions are hoping to work with the Human Services Committee on legislation to expand those benefits.

Several people shared their personal experience, including Stefany Melgar, a 22-year-old immigrant from Peru, who described her heart condition and struggles to live a healthy life without health insurance.

“The fear continues since every year I have to request the help or I am not completely sure if they are going to give it to me,” Melgar said. “Or if I have an operation, it is very unlikely the cost cannot be fully covered.”

The Migrant Policy Institute estimates there are roughly 113,000 undocumented immigrants in Connecticut and that roughly 65,000 of them lack health insurance.

Recent surveys by advocacy groups indicate that New Haven is home to growing immigrant communities. Jonathan Gonzalez-Cruz, a member of the Husky 4 Immigrants says that the metro areas of Hartford , Norwalk, and Danbury are also seeing these communities grow.

Gonzalez-Cruz expressed gratitude for having the public support of legislatures at the event. “We are here because tens of thousands in Connecticut, whether they are children, teenagers, adults still don’t have access to healthcare and it's 2023 and, as we have seen with the pandemic, public health is important,” Gonzalez-Cruz said.

Since the pandemic studies show that these communities are part of the essential workforce , mainly working in restaurants, housekeeping, retail and construction industries.

“That's why we would like access to Husky because through our taxes in Connecticut alone undocumented immigrants contribute about 145 million in state and local taxes alone and more than 200 million in federal taxes,” said Gonzalez-Cruz.

“Close your eyes and imagine for a minute you don't have healthcare and what decisions are you gonna make. How long are you gonna wait? And watch your loved ones suffer before you bring them to the emergency room,” expressed state Sen. Derek Slap. “Think about what it feels like for a moment, and you’ll realize that our policies right now are cruel and it’s costly.”

Advocates hope this gathering will inspire legislators to discuss Husky healthcare coverage for all early this year.