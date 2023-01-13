CT officials investigating police shooting of man who stole Bristol police cruiser

Connecticut’s office of the inspector general is investigating the police shooting of a man who authorities say stole a Bristol police cruiser.

Officials say Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez stole and crashed the vehicle on Thursday. The inspector general's office released body cam footage that shows a man jumping into the cruiser and driving off while an officer shot at the vehicle.

The inspector general’s office said Bristol Police Officer Seth Petzing fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle and that Shoemaker-Gonzalez was shot in the leg.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez drove about 2 miles before crashing the cruiser into Palma’s Diner in Bristol.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with first degree larceny. He was being held on $1 million bond.

Officials say Bristol police had been investigating a report of a carjacking of a Toyota at knifepoint in Farmington. The suspect in the carjacking was also suspected of carjacking another vehicle in Hartford. Bristol officers had located the Toyota in Bristol and identified the driver as Shoemaker-Gonzalez.