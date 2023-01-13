© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

With masks no longer required in school, Connecticut high court says anti-mask lawsuit is moot

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST
Tim Keane, Lead Teaching Artist, leads students in a Bravo Waterbury music class at the Children’s Community School in downtown Waterbury. Developed by the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Bravo Waterbury is an after-school music education program catered to students from first to eight grade, for Where ART Thou? Episode 202, Waterbury Region, on May 11, 2022.
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
Masked students attend a Bravo Waterbury music class at the Children’s Community School in downtown Waterbury, May 11, 2022.

The state Supreme Court has declined to make a decision on the underlying issues of a school mask mandate case.

The case began when the Connecticut Freedom Alliance sued the state, challenging whether Connecticut students could be required to wear masks during the pandemic.

In its ruling, the state high court said the case "involved one of the great public controversies of the day" when it started.

But the court found that because school mask requirements have ended, the issue is moot.

The justices write that if the issue comes up again, the state is unlikely to respond with the same procedures.

"The political branches have repealed the mask mandate at issue, and any opinion we might provide regarding the legality of such a moot controversy might appear, unnecessarily, either to weaken or to fortify the authority of those branches. This is to be avoided," the court wrote.

Shortly after November’s election, the conservative anti-mask organization that sued the state, the Connecticut Freedom Alliance announced on social media that it was no longer active.

News
