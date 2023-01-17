Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives.

One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.

A special election will also happen for seats in the 6th and 148th Assembly Districts. Those seats are open because their representatives resigned, before being sworn in, to take other jobs. Democrat Edwin Vargas, who represented portions of Hartford and West Hartford, stepped down to work for the state university system. Daniel Fox, D-Stamford, is looking to become a Superior Court judge. Fox was re-elected in November.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Lamont issued the writs for each of these districts on Friday, January 13, 2023.