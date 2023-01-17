© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST
VIGIL state Representative Quentin “Q” Williams
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A photo of state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams during his vigil at the South Green in Middletown.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives.

One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.

A special election will also happen for seats in the 6th and 148th Assembly Districts. Those seats are open because their representatives resigned, before being sworn in, to take other jobs. Democrat Edwin Vargas, who represented portions of Hartford and West Hartford, stepped down to work for the state university system. Daniel Fox, D-Stamford, is looking to become a Superior Court judge. Fox was re-elected in November.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Lamont issued the writs for each of these districts on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Tags
News electionsvoting
Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. After spending 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN, she decided to tackle a new medium because she values Public Broadcasting's mission. She wants to educate and entertain an audience and Connecticut Public lets her do that.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content