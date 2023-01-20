Rally held outside Hartford’s Peruvian consulate to raise awareness of political violence

Social justice activists gathered outside the Peruvian consulate in Hartford, Thursday, to support the impeachment of the current Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, who came to power after the deposition of former president Pedro Castillo in December 2022.

Peru has experienced riots in Lima and other provinces after former president Castillo attempted a failed coup and plunged the country into crisis.

The activists in Hartford sided with the protestors in Peru, arguing that the dominant class has oppressed working class and indigenous people for centuries.

Unidad Latina en Acción , Community Organizing Director John Lugo, said that Peruvians and Latinos in Connecticut hope the Peruvian Congress announces new presidential elections soon to avoid people's suffering.

"The silence of the poor people, and the silence of the majority, because indigenous people are the majority, have been let out of any conversations,” Lugo said. “I think that's why it is very important to support them."

According to Gonzalo Rivera, deputy general consul to Peru in Hartford, the Consulate wasn’t aware of the protest in Hartford until external sources contacted them the night before the protest.

"It's normal for the Latino community to be seen as one and act as one. We have bonds in common, and they support each other," Rivera added.

In a recent survey, the Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP) , 71% of Peruvians disapprove of Dina Boluarte’s government, and 88% dislike Congress.

While some Peruvian protesters are demanding new elections as soon as possible, on Tuesday, president Dina Boluarte stressed that Congress has worked to approve new presidential elections scheduled for April 2024.

"The issue of the closure of Congress is a pretext to continue taking highways and blocking roads,” Boluarte said. “And the constituent assembly is also a pretext to continue blocking roads and breaking the country's institutions."

Rivera said that he could not provide opinions about the situation in Peru. Still, he agrees that Peruvians living in Connecticut can protest as long as it's within law and order.

"People have the right to express themselves and to a peaceful protest to raise their points of view. That's normal in a democracy, and we expect that," Rivera said.

Lugo expressed that Latino activists in Connecticut will continue to support Peruvians in the state and in Peru to help them overcome years of discrimination and exclusion. "The government's repression and violence towards the popular movement denouncing this new government are telling us the reality," Lugo said.

The First Vice President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights , Edgar Stuardo Ralón , visited Peru earlier this week. In a report to the Organization of American States (OAS) he says investigations are needed into the hundreds of people injured and killed in the unrest.

"The Peruvian government must conduct impartial investigations and promptly determine what happened,” Rolan said. “It must be carried out with protocols and ballistic tests. The investigation must be carried out with a focus on human rights and racial ethnicity.”