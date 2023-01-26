The trend continues: over two dozen catalytic converters stolen from East Hartford school buses

Connecticut is experiencing a continuation of catalytic converter theft, and now seeing more taken from vehicles in parking lots. The converters are being stolen and sold for their precious metals either online or on the black market and can cost between $2,500 - $4,000 to replace.

Recently, over two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses parked in a lot in East Hartford. These buses served Capital Regional Education Council (CREC) Schools.

While the bus operators were able to find coverage for the vehicles that were stolen from, representatives of the CREC schools say that other districts and schools have experienced delays and cancellations due to these thefts.

East Hartford Police Department stated that as of now, no arrests have been made. Detectives are currently going through video surveillance and other evidence.

Jean Cronin, executive director of the Connecticut School Transportation Association (COSTA) says this theft “trend” started in the pandemic and is getting worse.

“But what we’re finding is that they’re not necessarily bringing them to scrap dealers in Connecticut,” Cronin said. “They’re usually very sophisticated rings of thieves that are working and bringing these converters out of state. Oftentimes we’re finding out from law enforcement that they’re bringing these converters into New York and then are getting shipped out in container ships to other countries. So it’s very sophisticated and the frustration is catching them. Most of the yards have fences, they have cameras, but unless the police are there and you actually catch the person in the act of stealing it, there’s not much you can do.”

Sergeant Christine Jeltema with Connecticut State Police says that while East Hartford is not a part of the department’s jurisdiction, this kind of theft often has many contributing factors.

“What we tell people is to have your vehicle in a well lit area, if it’s at home or in a parking lot, so that could be a deterrent,” Jeltema said. "If it is a fleet of vehicles, there’s a way to secure them, if there’s fencing around the fleet and secure that, that’s also a deterrent as well. If anybody sees something suspicious, always call 911. We really rely heavily on the communities and the public to be our eyes and ears out there. Anything suspicious or if they see something, to call 911 immediately and try to get a description as best as possible.”

Police rely on these tips to help them identify who’s working on a vehicle legitimately or maybe in the process of stealing parts.