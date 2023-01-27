© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut Senators revive fight for federal assault weapons ban, as Gov. aims to tighten state law

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST
230127_Blumenthal_Murphy_Guns_mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (left) and Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence (right) meets with the press January 27, 2023, to discuss proposed federal legislation banning more than 200 military-style assault weapons.

Connecticut’s U.S. Senators are reintroducing a federal ban on assault weapons, in an effort to curb mass shootings.

The last federal assault weapons ban started in 1994, but it expired 10 years later. Now, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut is asking his colleagues to support a proposal that would ban the sale, manufacture, and transfer of 205 military-style assault weapons.

“We name them in this legislation and we make it clear that in this country, we are going to allow individuals to be able to buy a gun to protect themselves or to hunt or to shoot for sport, but we are not going to allow individuals to possess weapons that are designed for the purpose of mass murder,” Murphy said.

Murphy was joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, as well as the anti-gun violence advocate, Jeremy Stein, who held up pictures of a bear struck shot with a military-style weapon.

“The hole that it makes is the size of a plum and in one indication, it looks almost like the size of an orange and I’ve heard doctors describe the devastation that an AR-15 does as almost similar to a grenade exploding in a body,” Stein told reporters on Friday.

Stein is Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. The organization was founded by women fighting gun violence in cities and has lobbied for gun control for 30 years.

The senators said if federal lawmakers won’t pass an assault weapons ban, they’d like to see the minimum age of purchase of an assault weapon go up from 18 to 21.

At the state level, Governor Ned Lamont is proposing to further regulate some 80,000 assault weapons grandfathered in beyond Connecticut’s state ban. Tthat ban, which has been credited with helping to making Connecticut’s gun laws some of the strictest in the nation, was established in the wake of the 2012 Newtown school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

Lamont is seeking to take the federal proposal to raise the age to purchase assault weapons a step further, by asking Connecticut to raise the minimum age of purchase for all firearms to 21.

