© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates are demanding the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
Cloe Poisson
/
Connecticut Mirror
The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, a coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates are demanding the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.

Over 40 groups are asking Governor Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state.

The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates are demanding the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.

“The law fails to substantively stop additional pollution in EJ communities, who consequently continue to experience disproportionate poor health,” the groups’ January letter reads.

Advocates said new public hearing requirements for these facilities don’t adequately protect community health, because the total impact of proposed and current facilities isn’t being considered.

Alex Rodriguez, with the advocacy group Save the Sound, said the coalition is standing up against what they say is discriminatory permitting for facilities that have a negative environmental impact on the nearby community.

“If it's not going to be permitted in an affluent white community, then it shouldn't be permitted in a Black or Latino community,” Rodriguez said.

Building or expanding a facility in a neighborhood with a high burden of environmental hazards requires a review by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). But Kimmy Reindl, co-director of Sunrise Movement Connecticut said residents who would live near these proposed facilities should have a greater say in if they get built.

"I think it's really important that we shift the power to the community members to have the ultimate say about whether they want to have a polluting facility put into their neighborhood or not,” Reindl said.

Advocates outlined this concept in their letter as part of suggestions for a new law.

Lamont’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on proposed changes to the law. Rep. Joe Gresko, D-Stratford, co-chair of the Environment Committee, said in an email the group is “waiting to receive legislative proposals from DEEP concerning environmental justice.”

DEEP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags
News New England News Collaborative
Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at WNPR. She was a newsroom intern in summer 2022, covering the environment, among other issues. Prior to that, Michayla was a production intern for WNPR's talk shows. She is an alumna of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism health & science reporting program. Additionally, Michayla has worked in various non-profit and commercial radio newsrooms.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content