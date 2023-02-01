Proposed CT constitutional amendment would give immigrants right to vote in local elections

A bill has been proposed in the Connecticut legislature that would allow immigrants, both documented and undocumented the right to vote in municipal and state elections.

The proposal, H.J. No. 12 , suggests amending the Connecticut Constitution to grant voting rights to the estimated 240,000 immigrants currently living in the state, of which roughly 120,000 are undocumented immigrants.

Representative Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven), who is sponsoring the bill, said there is a need for the community to have an active voice in the democratic process and community life.

"You have families that have lived here, although undocumented, been here for 20, 30 years,” Candelaria said. “Their children are here, they contribute to our economy, and their children go out of our schools. They work in our restaurants and our factories—all over. Why not give them a voice?"

Candelaria emphasized that there would still be requirements for undocumented immigrants to qualify for voting, such as residency requirements. "Probably five to ten years within the state," said Candelaria. Also, background checks to verify the undocumented person doesn’t have any offenses or felonies.

But only some people seem eager with Candelaria's proposal. Those opposing the amendment argue that the voting process is a privilege for people who’ve gone through the established legal process to become U.S. citizens.

Senator Rob Sampson (R-Southington, Wolcot, Prospect) says that this is not the first time a bill like this has been proposed, and for it to have a successful future, it must go through the Leadership Committee to be reviewed and brought forward. Once it's screened, the Chairs will call for a hearing.

"I have not personally found out of anyone supporting the bill. I think what we should be doing is trying to fix our immigration laws nationally and create a situation where we have more lawful immigration," Sampson added.

Candelaria argues that opposition to the bill comes from a "bunch of people that have this negative energy, and this hate towards specifically Latinos. Let's say it! Because we are here." Then he added, "I'm tired of it, to be honest with you. We're humans. We're here, and we're here to stay, like it or not."

However, Representative Sampson takes exception to that position. "Any discussion about it being racism or discrimination is completely unfounded, and that is just some scare tactics and divisive rhetoric used by the majority party in this state, and across the country, to vilify Republicans who simply stand for the rule of law. "

Representative Sampson says the United States is not the only country in the world with regulated borders. He said it's essential to have an orderly process for immigration.

"I think people are taking great risks crossing the border illegally and putting themselves in grave danger,” Sampson said. “We ought to have an orderly process where people can apply for citizenship or apply to get into the country for a work permit or something, and we make that easier.

Sampson admits that the stigma around undocumented immigrants is not fair and that they should be treated with dignity, "The vast majority of people are coming here because they want an honest living and opportunity for themselves and their families. But, at the same time, we need to have laws, and we need to have an orderly process".

According to Ballotpedia , as of December 2022, sixteen municipalities across the country allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections. Eleven were in Maryland, two in Vermont, and two in California. In 2022 New York City's Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio struck down the ordinance that would have allowed around 800,000 noncitizens to vote in their local elections.

Candelaria said there are groups in New Haven supporting the bill and has had colleges approach him with curiosity. "I'm not gonna speak for them until they'll actually come out at some point. I respect everybody's opinion at the end of the day. So, respect my opinion to have a debate," added Candelaria.

Sampson says there is a process, and it should be the same for everyone to follow, "I would make an exception for asylum seekers because there are genuinely people that are coming from very dangerous and scary places. We should secure our border. If we do that and slow the pace of illegal immigration into this country, we can expand lawful immigration dramatically".

Meanwhile, the bill has been referred to the Joint Committee on Government Administration and Elections. The committee's leadership will decide if they want to spend the time to bring the the bill up for a public hearing.