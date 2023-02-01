State lawmakers discuss legislative proposals surrounding healthcare access

During this legislative session, state lawmakers are tackling a number of proposals, including healthcare reform. They met Wednesday at the State Capitol to discuss the proposed bills that would make changes to Medicaid and mental healthcare access for children in Connecticut.

Senator Martin Looney, President Pro Tempore of the State Senate, says the stress and anxiety that many consumers experience over rising healthcare costs while dealing with a pre-existing illness is becoming a compounding problem.

“Everyone in Connecticut needs and deserves the confidence that when they need healthcare, they will be able to receive it in a way that’s not financially crushing,” Looney said.

Senator Ceci Maher emphasized that mental health issues are taking the biggest toll on children.

“A lot of parents, families, and communities think of mental health as being something that is not talked about. We know that our children now, they talk about it, they’re aware. So if they’re aware and understand the needs that they have, we need to be sure that we are providing the care for them” Maher said.

Senator Matt Lesser says he hopes 2023 is a “banner year” in Connecticut for healthcare reform.

