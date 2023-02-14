© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT Governor signs legislation extending state's free school lunch program

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lesley Cosme Torres
Published February 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST
Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools helps a young man with his meal served by Food & Child Nutrition Services, Hartford Public Schools at Samuel Valentine Arroyo Recreation Center in Pope Park on March 16, 2020.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools helps a young man with his meal served by Food & Child Nutrition Services, Hartford Public Schools at Samuel Valentine Arroyo Recreation Center in Pope Park on March 16, 2020.

Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday extending the state’s free school lunch program for all students through the end of the academic year.

The state will shift funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act into the Free Meals for Students program.

Lamont, a Democrat, said the move will ensure all students in Connecticut have equal access to free lunch, regardless of socioeconomic status.

The funding for the school lunch program was set to expire between November and February of this year.

State Rep. Gary Turco, a Democrat who represents Newington and New Britain, said he’s proud of Connecticut for stepping up and providing $60 million for all Connecticut school districts.

Turco said when students are hungry they can’t learn as well.

“When you have a universal program and you make sure every child eats, it actually helps the lower-income students to ensure they were eating too," Turco said.

Turco also said participation for lower-income students went up because it eliminated the stigma some children felt that they were receiving a free meal compared to other children.

News
Lesley Cosme Torres
See stories by Lesley Cosme Torres

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate