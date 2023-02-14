© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Hundreds share testimony on bill to expand HUSKY Health to 26 year old undocumented immigrants

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST
230214_Husky_Immigrant_mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford construction worker Josue Guzman (left), with translator Constanza Segovia, was one of more than 200 people who testified in support of House Bill 6616 during a meeting of the Human Services Committee that went well into the evening February 14, 2023. “At 24 years old, I know I have many years ahead of me to live, work and take care of my daughter who is only one year old,” said Guzman, “Right now my daughter is in poor health...if I was going through a health emergency and couldn't get the healthcare I needed because I didn't have insurance, what would happen to my daughter? HB 6616 aims to extend HUSKY benefits to people up to 26 years old.

After expanding Connecticut's Medicaid program to include children up to 12 years old, regardless of immigration status, a new bill would expand that coverage to people up to 26 years old.

Roughly 200 people provided public testimony on the proposed bill to expand HUSKY Health, Connecticut's Medicaid system, Tuesday.

Werner Oyanadel, the Latino and Puerto Rican policy director at the commission on women, children, seniors, equity, and opportunity, said, at an earlier press conference, that healthcare is a human right and should be included in the new Connecticut budget.

"I think the state of Connecticut is realizing that the way that we provide this benefit to the population can save the state of Connecticut a lot of money, because prevention can allow the state not to see people in the emergency rooms later on," Oyanadel said.

Luis G. Luna, the coalition manager at Husky 4 Immigrants, estimated the bill, as currently drafted, would cost the state $18.5 million. He believes expanding state Medicaid beyond what is being proposed right now, to include all undocumented immigrants over 26 years old, would cost taxpayers about $63 million.

Ariana Gonzalez, an immigrant from Ecuador, shared her family's experience during a press conference and explained how her 8-year-old brother suffers from a lack of healthcare.

“When he was born, he was diagnosed with asthma,” Gonzalez said. “ We had to take him to the pediatrician frequently because he was very ill. He needed many medical tests, and that cost a lot of money. My home is just me, my mom, and my little brother."

However, there is opposition to the bill. State Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco (R) said in a statement that she is “strongly against this legislation as it will provide state funds to people who are not citizens nor permanent residents, at a time when other services for legal residents remain underfunded.” She also expressed concern that the full cost of the bill hasn’t been determined.

Updated: February 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
See stories by Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

