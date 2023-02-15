© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pension hearing begins for former Bridgeport police chief convicted of fraud

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
cp043019coprecruits-818.jpg
Ned Gerard
/
Hearst Connecticut Media
Police Chief Armando “A.J.” Perez speaks during an interview at the Police Training Academy, in Bridgeport, Conn. April 29, 2019.

Former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez appeared in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday in an effort to keep his $102,072.36 annual police pension.

Perez testified during a hearing and detailed his struggles in prison and his ongoing financial difficulties.

Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong has attempted to revoke Perez's pension. The hearing takes place nearly two years after Perez’s trial and conviction over an exam-rigging scandal as the city looked for a new police chief in 2020. Perez’s lawyer, Robert Frost, argued the state statute for revoking a pension takes into account monetary losses and said Perez already paid his fines and made restitution.

Perez was blunt when asked if removing his pension would impact his family.

“It would destroy my family,” Perez said.

According to their testimonies, Armando Perez and his wife Isabel described financial difficulties and his struggles in a West Virginia prison camp. Perez said he faced several physical altercations as an inmate, and is remorseful over his role in the testing scandal.

Perez detailed one physical altercation with an inmate who he said attempted to break into his locker. Perez said other inmates helped diffuse the situation.

“They came to my aid and, ‘What are you doing, that’s the chief’s locker. What are you doing?'" Perez said.

Perez was sentenced in 2021 after a trial where he was convicted of conspiracy to rig the city’s police chief search in 2020. Perez said he was approached by David Dunn, a former director of personnel for the city, in 2018 to rig the city’s police chief exam. Bridgeport’s city charter mandates an open testing process for a new police chief.

Isabel Perez also said the situation has not been easy for her.

“I felt completely alone. I had to carry everything on my shoulder and try to be strong for him,” she said.

Judge Susan Quinn Cobb did not make a ruling and scheduled another hearing for March 17 and March 30 owing to the special circumstances of the hearing.

News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate