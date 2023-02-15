Pension hearing begins for former Bridgeport police chief convicted of fraud

Former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez appeared in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday in an effort to keep his $102,072.36 annual police pension.

Perez testified during a hearing and detailed his struggles in prison and his ongoing financial difficulties.

Connecticut State Attorney General William Tong has attempted to revoke Perez's pension. The hearing takes place nearly two years after Perez’s trial and conviction over an exam-rigging scandal as the city looked for a new police chief in 2020. Perez’s lawyer, Robert Frost, argued the state statute for revoking a pension takes into account monetary losses and said Perez already paid his fines and made restitution.

Perez was blunt when asked if removing his pension would impact his family.

“It would destroy my family,” Perez said.

According to their testimonies, Armando Perez and his wife Isabel described financial difficulties and his struggles in a West Virginia prison camp. Perez said he faced several physical altercations as an inmate, and is remorseful over his role in the testing scandal.

Perez detailed one physical altercation with an inmate who he said attempted to break into his locker. Perez said other inmates helped diffuse the situation.

“They came to my aid and, ‘What are you doing, that’s the chief’s locker. What are you doing?'" Perez said.

Perez was sentenced in 2021 after a trial where he was convicted of conspiracy to rig the city’s police chief search in 2020. Perez said he was approached by David Dunn, a former director of personnel for the city, in 2018 to rig the city’s police chief exam. Bridgeport’s city charter mandates an open testing process for a new police chief.

Isabel Perez also said the situation has not been easy for her.

“I felt completely alone. I had to carry everything on my shoulder and try to be strong for him,” she said.

Judge Susan Quinn Cobb did not make a ruling and scheduled another hearing for March 17 and March 30 owing to the special circumstances of the hearing.