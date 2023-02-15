UConn students and faculty walkout to protest proposed state budget cuts

UConn students and faculty walked off the Storrs campus and rallied at the state Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to voice concerns over possible state budget cuts.

The walkout comes on the heels of Governor Ned Lamont's budget address.

In testimony submitted to the General Assembly's appropriations committee Wednesday, UConn President Radenka Maric said the governor’s budget proposal would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million the following year compared to the budget requests made by UConn and UConn Health.

Maric said "the governor’s proposed budget would not cover the total amount of salary increases approved under the collective bargaining agreement negotiated between the state and state employee unions."

UConn currently enrolls more than 24,000 undergraduate and about 9,000 graduate students. Maric also said the budget shortfall could cause tuition rates to go up by thousands of dollars.

Lamont said in a statement Wednesday afternoon the state has provided a historic level of funding for the university in his budget plan including the "largest block grant ever proposed for UConn in state history."

"Our proposal provides UConn with funding to support wage increases and brings pension and retiree health costs onto the General Fund to enhance their competitiveness in obtaining grant funding," Lamont said.

"I am immensely proud of the accomplishments of our UConn students, faculty, and alumni," Lamont said. "UConn must remember they are accountable to the taxpayers of our state and must maintain fiscal controls, like every other part of state government."

