News

Connecticut police won't face charges in prisoner death

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers will not face criminal charges in the death of a man in their custody because he died from a fentanyl overdose and not from any actions by police, according to the state inspector general.

But Brenton Chambers' death in the Norwich police lockup on Feb. 4, 2022, raises questions about how he had the powerful opioid in a cell, Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. wrote in the report released Tuesday.

Chambers, 42, of Norwich, was wearing a shirt and sweatshirt made with hidden pockets when he was arrested. Devlin said Chambers likely had the drugs on him when arrested, but police and probation officers didn’t find them.

Devlin recommended police take custody of arrested people's clothes and provide them with other garments while detained.

Chambers was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, after probation officers said they found fentanyl, a handgun and other contraband in his vehicle, home and business. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault, driving under the influence and other charges.

The medical examiner's office determined Chambers died of a fentanyl overdose.

No phone number for Chambers’ relatives could immediately be found. A message was left for a lawyer who represented him in the past.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
