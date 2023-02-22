© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Wintry mix in CT could complicate Thursday morning commute

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern parts of Connecticut beginning Wednesday afternoon and extending into midday Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says mixed precipitation is expected in Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, as are ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," according to the NWS. "Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Mixed precipitation will also make its way into Connecticut's northwest hills.

In southern Litchfield County, total snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Northern portions of the county may see less snow, but the NWS also anticipates icy conditions.

"Slow down and us caution while traveling," the agency warns.

Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas says "some slippery spots are possible in northern areas [Thursday] morning, especially in the northwest hills."

The storm will also affect other parts of New England, including Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.

Friday is expected to be slightly warmer and sunny across Connecticut with highs around 40 degrees.

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate