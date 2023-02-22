Wintry mix in CT could complicate Thursday morning commute

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern parts of Connecticut beginning Wednesday afternoon and extending into midday Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says mixed precipitation is expected in Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, as are ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," according to the NWS. "Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Mixed precipitation will also make its way into Connecticut's northwest hills.

In southern Litchfield County, total snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Northern portions of the county may see less snow, but the NWS also anticipates icy conditions.

"Slow down and us caution while traveling," the agency warns.

Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas says "some slippery spots are possible in northern areas [Thursday] morning, especially in the northwest hills."

The storm will also affect other parts of New England, including Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.

Friday is expected to be slightly warmer and sunny across Connecticut with highs around 40 degrees.