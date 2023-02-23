© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

West Hartford man among 3 climbers killed in Washington state avalanche

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST
Colchuck Peak as seen from the bottom of Colchuck Glacier in November 2011.
Laurel Fan
/
flickr
Colchuck Peak as seen from the bottom of Colchuck Glacier in November 2011.

A West Hartford man was identified Wednesday as one of three climbers killed in an avalanche on a remote, jagged peak in the Cascade Mountains.

The victims were Seong Cho, a 54-year-old male Korean citizen from West Hartford, Connecticut; Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York; and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Washington state said.

They were killed Sunday as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot (2,653-meter) Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Seattle. A fourth member of their party was also caught up in the slide, but suffered only minor injuries and was able to verify that the three had died before additional avalanches covered at least two of the bodies.

The avalanche was the the deadliest in the U.S. since four backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche in Utah two years ago.

Strong winds, heavy snow and high avalanche danger have prevented any attempt to retrieve the bodies. A pair of avalanche experts headed to the scene Wednesday to evaluate whether conditions might permit a recovery effort later this week, but they had not yet returned by Wednesday afternoon, said sheriff's Sgt. Jason Reinfeld.

Reinfeld said Wednesday the group was part of a New York-based climbing club, but he had no further information about it.

Six members of the group were ascending the gulley, called a couloir, early Sunday afternoon when the lead climber triggered the avalanche, the sheriff's office said. Four of the climbers were caught and swept about 500 feet (150 meters) down.

A seventh member of the group, one who remained at base camp rather than participate in Sunday’s climb, hiked out to get help — an arduous overnight journey that included a descent of about 4,000 vertical feet (1,220 meters) over 8 miles (nearly 13 kilometers). He was able to contact the sheriff’s office by 8 a.m. Monday to relay what had happened, Reinfeld said.

A mountain rescue team reached the base camp early that afternoon but decided against venturing above the lake due to the avalanche risk.

Search teams declined to even attempt to reach the area on Tuesday amid a heavy snowstorm and wind gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph).

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate