News

Another storm arrives in Connecticut Friday night, bringing a mix of snow, rain and sleet

Connecticut Public Radio
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST

Just days after Connecticut saw its first major snowfall of the season, another storm will hit the state – this time with a mix of conditions.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday for the northern part of Connecticut, including Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. The forecast calls for up to 4 inches of snow in the northern part of Connecticut. Cities like Hartford and Torrington could see up to 3 inches.

"Slippery spots are possible, especially from mid evening on," said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public's meteorologist. "Snow will change to an icy mix. Some spots will change to rain by Saturday morning, especially areas near and south of I-84."

There won't be much accumulation near the shore, he said.

"A slushy inch or two is possible inland," he said.

In the southern part of Connecticut, a coastal flood watch will be in effect Saturday morning for the southern parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties. Expect minor to moderate flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, the National Weather Service said.

In southeastern Connecticut, a coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 5 to 10 a.m. Saturday for southern Middlesex and New London counties. Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, the weather service said.

In Massachusetts, a winter storm warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday; the northern part of the state could see up to 11 inches of snow.

