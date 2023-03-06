Proposed stricter gun laws take center stage at CT legislative hearing

People on both sides of the firearms issue spoke to Connecticut lawmakers at a public hearing Monday on legislation that proposes stricter gun laws.

Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal calls for several reforms, including limiting the sale of handgun purchases to one per month and requiring that people be 21 in order to buy firearms.

Bridgeport resident Laura Kabel spoke in favor of provisions that would tighten rules for safe gun storage.

She spoke about Tim and Kim Donnelly, who were killed during a robbery in their jewelry store in Fairfield.

“I need to say how much I loved Tim and Kim Donnelly, two incredible individuals I was fortunate to get to know very well when I was growing up,” Kabel said. “A stolen gun was used to murder them in 2005.”

Voluntown resident Hyde Harman spoke against several provisions in the same Democratic gun control bill.

“Under the governor's bill, when I first looked at it, 73 pages, I couldn't believe it was that long,” Harman said. “There are so many restrictions, it's hard to know where to start.”

Harman opposed a provision that would ban the open carrying of firearms. He says people should not feel intimidated by other people carrying guns.

Meanwhile, at a Monday news conference, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz spoke in support of a “comprehensive, multifaceted legislative proposal” introduced by Lamont.

She highlighted various aspects of the legislation:



Bans the open carrying of firearms in public

Limits the sale of handgun purchases to one per month

Makes updates to the state’s ban on unregistered “ghost guns”

Closes loopholes in the state’s assault weapons ban

Increases the age to buy firearms to 21.

Bysiewicz said the legislation also strengthens the state’s ban on large-capacity magazines and implements a 10-day waiting period before purchasing a firearm.

“The overwhelming majority of Connecticut residents want commonsense measures enacted that encourage gun safety and prevent harm from impacting our homes and our communities," Lamont said in a February statement. “This is especially needed to prevent tragic accidents, as well as instances of domestic violence and suicide.”

