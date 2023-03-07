CT Republicans call for suspension of commutation of prison sentences

Republican legislators and the families of violent crime victims on Tuesday pleaded to Gov. Ned Lamont to suspend commutations.

At a press conference, John Aberg said his grandson, Andrew Slyter , was 3 years old when he was sexually assaulted and killed more than 15 years ago. Craig Sadosky pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

"My family left the courthouse that day with the understanding that the monster who murdered Andy would be kept apart from all of us and kept apart from all of you and your children and grandchildren,” Aberg said. “How can just three people in the Board of Pardons and Paroles overturn the deliberations of the court? If the board wants to consider shortening the sentences of non-violent criminals or individuals who committed a crime when they were younger, fine. But not murder committed by a mature adult."

Under current rules, Sadosky could be eligible to apply for commutation.

Sen. John Kissel (R-Enfield) called the reduction in prison sentences outrageous.

"We get the Board of Pardons and Paroles, saying 'we're gonna do this,'” Kessel said. “And also if they denied it under their own rules, they get to re-apply in three years, and I’m calling on Governor Lamont:Stop this right now.”

In 2022, the Board of Pardons and Paroles granted 71 commutations; in 2021, just one commutation was issued. Between 2016 and 2021, the board granted six commutations.

“The commutation process has accelerated rapidly since coming back online mid-2021,” Lamont said in a statement Tuesday, referring to a period when commutation was halted entirely. “Given the substantial progress the board already has made in hearing commutation cases, it's time to step back and see how the policy is working. The seriousness of the topic demands a careful approach involving the General Assembly as well as stakeholders, especially victims."

Previously, critics argued the state needed to commune more sentences, especially during the height of the pandemic.

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D-Waterbury) said in a statement he does not believe that individuals should have their prison time reduced if they commit murder.