Ideas to solve Connecticut's death on the roads problem

According to statistics compiled by the Connecticut Department of Transportation, vehicle driver/passenger deaths in Connecticut crashes are up 41.5% over the last 5 years. Over that same span, pedestrian deaths from impacts with vehicles has climbed 31%. And according to DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, “2022 has been the deadliest year on our roadways in decades.”

How have we gotten here? Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center Director Eric Jackson — while speaking as a guest on “All Things Considered”— pointed the finger at higher rates of impaired driving.

“I think the last time I counted,” Jackson said. “We had over 181 different drugs found in people's systems in fatal crashes in the last year. And I think what we've also seen is it seems the road rage and aggressive driving has increased exponentially out on the roadways.”

Jackson discussed a number of proposals in the works to make Connecticut roads safer. He says he’s in favor of the proposal being discussed in the General Assembly to lower the legal alcohol limit statewide from .08 to .05. Jackson doesn’t believe that a .05 legal limit will punish drivers who just — for example — had two glasses of wine for dinner.

“An officer is not going to just be able to, you know, sniff you out on the roadway and pull you over,” Jackson said. “They have to notice that you're driving in a manner that shows or suggest that you have some type of impairment.”

While police are experienced now in testing to determine a driver’s alcohol impairment, that’s not the case for other substances like marijuana. With recreational marijuana sales now legal in Connecticut, The UConn Transportation Research Center has begun hosting "Green Labs" to help police better recognize the signs of a cannabis-impaired driver. In the lab, officers observe 18 volunteers-- six of whom had consumed only cannabis, six of whom had consumed only alcohol, and six of whom had consumed both. Officer’s receive training on noticing signs of impairment through observance of factors like eye movements and motor skill proficiency.

“There is no roadside test where you can blow into a device, blow into an instrument and say yes, you are impaired. (That’s) because there is no legal limit,” Jackson explained.

Finally, there’s the idea of using red light cameras to keep drivers from speeding through red lights and stop signs without stopping. Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford are just 3 of the Connecticut cities and towns currently considering these cameras. Jackson said he’s encouraged by a recent study done by The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety of red light running crash rates in large cities.

“These cameras reduced those crash rates by 21%,” Jackson said. “And then for fatal crashes at signalized intersections, it reduced those by 14%. So they are effective.”

