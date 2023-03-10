Lead paint remediation project closes Stratford Point Lighthouse property

The U.S. Coast Guard recently announced the property surrounding the Stratford Point Lighthouse, which it owns, will be closed until June, after lead paint was discovered on the structure. State Rep. Joe Gresko. (D-CT), who represents the town of Stratford, says residents can expect to see a spruced up lighthouse once it's done.

“They'll give it a new paint job. And it'll look even better than it looks now,” Gresko said.

But the town, according to Gresko, wants to buy the land around the lighthouse for its own use. Gresko says the Coast Guard is open to selling off the lighthouse to the town. Mayor Laura Hoydick says the lighthouse is considered a town symbol.

Gresko walked around the lighthouse, which had seen better days. Its white color scheme with a distinctive brown band in the middle, is now rusty. The brick and cast iron lighthouse was originally constructed in 1880 by the Coast Guard after the original wooden structure was torn down by 1873 after the federal government authorized the construction of a permanent structure.

The lighthouse has a long history and so does the town’s efforts at acquiring the land around it. Gresko said the town has long had an interest in buying the land. The Coast Guard, he said, has sold off lighthouses due to automation over the years.

While the lighthouse is still being worked on, the town hasn’t lost sight of its goal.

‘The ultimate long term goal of this is that the town would become the owner of the land,” Gresko said.

As for the actual work at the lighthouse, an Assistant Public Affairs Officer, Rob Simpson said the remediation work has nothing to do with the nearby site of the former Remington Gun Club which also had remediation work.

“This remediation effort is not connected to the gun club. This project is to abate historic applications of lead-contaminated paint on the lighthouse and powerhouse as well as remove soil contamination stemming from historic application of lead-based paint on current and former structures,” Simpson said.

