News

Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eshita Rahman
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Angela Rowlings
/
Getty Images
Members of the Open Plains Dance Studio of East Hartford, Connecticut, perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2019 in South Boston, Massachusetts.

Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17, but celebrations are already starting in Connecticut. There will be parades in Hartford and New Haven, as well as other communities across the state.

The organizers of Saturday’s Greater Hartford Saint Patrick's Day Parade say the event will go on, despite up to several inches of snow in the forecast Friday night. The news comes after last year’s 50th annual parade was rescheduled due to a storm.

Meanwhile, the 181st Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off in New Haven on Sunday. Joanne Conlan, the 2023 grand marshal, says the parade has evolved over the years.

“We have for the first time in history, four women officers, and that has never happened before. So, it’s evolved in just about every way that you can think of,” Conlan told Connecticut Public.

Parade-goers can look forward to a number of festivities including marching bands, and a march for past parade queens. There will also be a Family Fun Zone stocked with games, food trucks, and a petting zoo alongside the New Haven Green on Elm Street. The parade begins at 1:30 pm on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue.

See below for parades happening this month.

Saturday, March 11

The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade - 11 a.m.

Norwalk St Patrick’s Day Parade - 11 a.m.

2023 Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade - 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New London St Patrick’s Day Parade - 12 p.m.

Greater New Haven St Patrick’s Day Parade - 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Mystic Irish Parade - 1 p.m.

Greenwich St Patrick’s Day Parade - 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Essex go Bragh Irish Parade - 11 a.m.

Eshita Rahman
