Advocates highlight ongoing issues adversely affecting Connecticut women

A group of women gathered in Hartford to raise awareness about topics that continue to affect Connecticut women’s lives and careers. The event was organized by the Commision of women, children, seniors, equity and opportunity (the Commision for All), in honor and celebration of women’s history month.

The panel included diverse women discussing equal pay, childcare, workforce inequity, women's health, and domestic violence.

Elizabeth Fraser , the director of policy at the Connecticut Association of Human Services, said for families to be able to return to the workforce, there are three childcare issues to be addressed: affordability, schedule flexibility at daycare centers and easier licensing for providers.

"Childcare is overwhelmingly occupied by women surviving by low compensation despite their educational credentials, training, and experience,” Fraser said.

According to Procare Solutions , a company that provides child care software, infant care typically costs $1,292 per month in 2020 in Connecticut.

Fraser said she had seen mothers unable to follow a career path because of child care costs, leaving them at a financial disadvantage and a lower chance for a successful future. She added that early education providers, who often are women of color, face economic challenges.

The policy director at the Connecticut Women's Education and Legal Fund , Nicole Sanclemente, said transparency in the workforce is critical to addressing women’s wages. She referred to several proposed bills and hoped for their passage, which she believes would help low-income families and women.

"We are pushing for the expansion of sick pay days,” Sanclemente said. “We see that workers that are left out are part-time workers, domestic workers, and those who do not fit the definition of service worker. And women, especially women of color, who are present in all these categories."

Last week workers, union representatives, and some state legislators gathered to support three bills to raise the tipped minimum wage rates ,require predictable scheduling , and expand paid sick days.

Ayesha R. Clarke, interim executive director at Health Equity Solutions, sought change in areas of women's mental and physical health as well.

Meghan Scanlon is the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence . She explained that nearly 100% of survivors who followed up with domestic violence services were identified as still be in “high danger.”

"People in 99% of cases experience financial abuse, and when an individual gets ready to leave, that is one of the most dangerous times," Scanlon said.

She added that her organization is working on several bills to protect women's life and financial independence.