News

One arrested as New Haven crews clear out Tent City homeless encampment

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eshita Rahman
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
March 16, 2023 - New Haven encampment bulldozing
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Activist Mark Colville (right) speaks with “Tent City” resident Barry Lawson (left) on March 16, 2023, in New Haven’s West River Memorial Park. Colville pitched a tent at the encampment to protest the city’s eviction of the people who have been living there for several years. He was arrested the following morning, according to media reports.

New Haven city officials on Thursday morning removed a homeless encampment on Ella Grasso Boulevard known as Tent City.

Mayor Justin Elicker said only three out of the eight people who were living at the site were still there Thursday morning, and they left willingly.

One activist refused to leave and was arrested on a trespassing charge, Elicker said. He was identified as Mark Colville by various media outlets, including the New Haven Independent.

City crews cleaned up what was left of the encampment earlier Thursday.

“There was some larger, heavy materials of construction pallets and the like and a lot of trash that had built up,” Elicker said. “They had a truck that they had to load the materials into.”

Protesters had gathered at city hall earlier this week to voice their concerns about officials tearing down Tent City. They say the city is targeting the wrong people in the housing crisis. They want the city to focus on landlords and enforcing housing codes.

City leaders say Tent City has become a public health and safety concern.

Elicker said the city has worked with people staying at Tent City to provide storage for their belongings. He said city officials continue to support evicted residents in a number of ways, including helping people find apartments and arranging travel out of state.

March 16, 2023 - New Haven encampment bulldozing
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
City workers bulldoze an encampment where about 10 people had been living in West River Memorial Park in New Haven. The last few residents of the “tent city” who opted to stay after receiving an order from the city to vacate the site were evicted that morning by dozens of officers.

News New HavenNew Haven Countyhousinghomelessness
Eshita Rahman
