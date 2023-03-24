State lawmakers propose bills to ramp up safety education surrounding cannabis and driving

The Connecticut State House is considering whether to adopt proposed legislation surrounding cannabis safety and driving. The legalization of recreational cannabis became effective in Connecticut on January 10th and while recreational cannabis use is now legal, driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal.

House lawmakers say the proposed legislation is designed to make sure those who are applying for a driver's license are aware of the risk of impairment.

State Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R-CT) of the 37th house district introduced a bill “requiring an applicant for a motor vehicle operator license who is sixteen or seventeen years of age to complete a safety course on the effects and impact of marijuana.”

State Rep. Jason Rojas (D-CT) of the 9th house district also proposed an act “concerning driver education on the dangers of driving under the influence of cannabis,” demonstrating bipartisan concern for the issue.

Dr. Godfrey Pearlson, founding director of the Olin Neuropsychiatry Research Center at the Institute of Living in Hartford and professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Yale University, describes himself as “cautiously in favor” of cannabis being recreationally legalized, given that sales are restricted to those who are 21 years of age and older.

Dr. Pearlson indicated there is “good evidence that young people using high potency cannabis and using a lot of it significantly raises risk for psychotic illnesses, including schizophrenia.”

He also warns against driving under the influence of cannabis.

“Driving under the influence of cannabis acutely, at least from epidemiologic studies, doubles your risk. Of being involved in some sort of motor vehicle crash. And it's non trivial, certainly less dangerous than alcohol. That doesn't mean it's not dangerous at all. Double your risk is still significant,” Pearlson said.

Ben Zachs, the Chief Operating Officer of the Connecticut owned and operated recreational cannabis dispensary Fine Fettle, says his company witnessed a heavily increased demand for recreational cannabis after it was legalized in Connecticut in January.

Zachs was in favor of the legalization of recreational cannabis, and emphasizes that customers seek cannabis for a plethora of reasons, including sleeping trouble, cancer, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

However, he affirms it is not safe to consume cannabis and drive, and is in favor of a course that would aim to educate potential drivers on the risks of driving under the influence of cannabis.

“I think courses to make people be safer drivers no matter what is a good idea, and it is illegal to consume cannabis and to drive. It is not allowed, just like it's not allowed to consume alcohol and drive, or just like people who don't have a license shouldn't be driving. If you have 10 cups of coffee and you're in a really bad mood, you shouldn't drive,” Zachs said.

However, Zachs believes it is important to ensure a bill on enacting educational content surrounding cannabis safety and driving is not singling out cannabis and therefore doing, what he called, “vilifying” cannabis.

“It is very obvious that people should not drink and drive, that people should not consume cannabis and drive, whether edible,vape, smoking flower, et cetera. But is the point of the bill in regards to simply creating the education or is it around, singling out cannabis which has been vilified, I would argue, not fairly, as compared to anything else?”

Fatima Khan, owner of the family-operated Shining Star Driving School in Manchester, believes the state now needs to expand on the effects of cannabis consumption while driving.

She is completely against driving under the influence of cannabis, and in contrast to Zachs, opposes the legalization of recreational cannabis. But similar to Zachs, Khan believes her students could benefit from a more expansive driver's safety course in general, pointing to the effects prescription drugs and texting and driving can also cause.