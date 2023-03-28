Six Hispanic women are honored for helping the community in Stamford

A group of Hispanic women have received recognition for their volunteer community work in the Stamford area.

Esly García and Carla Esquivel were among the Latin-American women recognized.

Esly García, originally from Guatemala, was awarded for providing meals to the sick and helping repatriate the remains of immigrants living in Connecticut to their countries.

García cooked for people in her community before COVID-19. But when the pandemic started she began cooking for people infected with Coronavirus who could not cook for themselves. García said back then, people were scared to get close to someone with COVID-19, but her compassion encouraged her.

“My right hand in the kitchen is my husband,” García said. “The community response, its trust, and the unity we’ve seen is very important.”

Carla Esquivel is also originally from Guatemala. She received recognition for her 14 years of work as a community activist and service to the immigrant community in Stamford. Esquivel has helped different human rights organizations in the state. Her advocacy work includes education, immigration, women’s health, and advocating for essential workers' rights.

"I am very proud of myself because, with the help I'm giving, people can also help others afterwards," Esquivel said.

Four other women received awards: Yazmin Iglesias , who works at All Kin, real estate broker Mildred Reyes , choreographer and dance instructor Yohanna Escamilla , and nurse Muguette Maignan.

Each awardee received official recognition from the Connecticut General Assembly and the City of Stamford.

The event was organized by two social service committees in Stamford, Grupo Quetzal , part of Building One Community , and Crisol Acuarela, Arte y Cultura.

According to the 2020 Census, Hispanic communities and influence is growing in Connecticut. About 18% of households in Stamford and Greenwich report speaking Spanish at home. Crisol coordinator Eva Padilla said it's essential to give value to the growing Latin-American talent in the state.

“We believe that we should highlight the growth of Hispanic women. We focus on Stamford and the entire state of Connecticut,” Padilla said. “We have already awarded other women in the state and highlighted those empowered women who are an example for those working on their growth.”

Grupo Qetzal’s president, Maria Sandoval, agrees that Hispanic communities are growing in Connecticut, and that success is due to the shared characteristic of never giving up.

“We do not stagnate. We move forward in the face of obstacles,” Sandoval said. "If we fall, we get up again."

