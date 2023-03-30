CT theaters hope the sets you see on Broadway tours will be built here. Tax breaks could help

Before a Broadway show goes out on tour, they’ll spend weeks in residence at a theater “teching.” That's building the sets, lighting schemes, props, costumes and other elements that are needed to bring the magic of Broadway on the road.

It’s a money-maker for theaters, because the Broadway show pays rent to them during tech, and employs in-house stagehands to do much of the work. It’s also a money-maker for local hotels and restaurants.

“The tech process can take anywhere from 2 to 8 weeks of time, depending on how large the tour is,” said Anthony McDonald, executive director of the Shubert Theater in New Haven. “During that time, 50 plus people will come into our community to build that show. Each individual will receive 1,000 plus dollars in per diem each week, to spend in our local restaurants, local businesses, and shops. They create an ecosystem that ... doesn’t presently exist.”

The reason that ecosystem doesn’t exist, said McDonald, is because Broadway shows are choosing to tech their tours in states that offer them a tax credit. Connecticut currently does not offer such a credit.

“In the early 2000s, (the Broadway musical) “Jersey Boys” teched their tours right at the Shubert Theater,” McDonald said. “But after that, New York state adopted tax credits, and they left Connecticut to go there.”

New York, Ohio, Kentucky, Rhode Island and Maryland offer touring companies a tax credit, according to McDonald. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has proposed a similar program in her state. Now, the six Connecticut theaters that present Broadway touring shows — The Bushnell in Hartford, The Garde Arts Center in New London, The Palace Stamford, The Palace in Waterbury, Shubert in New Haven, and the Warner Theater in Torrington — are urging lawmakers to adopt a similar tax credit.

“By approving this bill and providing our industry with theater tax credits, it will allow us to attract a show not just to perform here, but come to the state and build the show,” McDonald said.