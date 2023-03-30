© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Rocky Hill

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eshita Rahman
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Vietnam Veterans are honored at the Department of Veterans Affairs - March 30, 2023
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Vietnam Veterans Michael Ragalsky (left) and Lawerence Riley (right) were part of group of veterans honored at the Department of Veterans Affairs on March 30, 2023 in Rocky Hill, Conn.

The Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony” Thursday in Rocky Hill, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the last American troops to leave South Vietnam.

The ceremony consisted of a Presentation of the Colors by the Connecticut Army National Guard, the placing of the memorial wreath in remembrance of fallen veterans. Governor Ned Lamont was in attendance along with other elected officials.

Connecticut is the second state to pass legislation designating March 30th as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. The bill was authored by Vietnam Veteran Ted C. Graziani, who spoke at the ceremony and explained why he introduced the bill.

“It took this country too damn long to recognize us. When we came home, the first thing we did, we put our fatigues away. Because we found out real fast it wasn’t popular to say that you served in the United States Army in Vietnam,” Graziani said.

Video by Dave Wutzel

Remarks from veterans and elected officials alike focused in large part on the response Vietnam Veterans say they faced 50 years ago upon their return to the United States.

“You came home while being attacked trying to adjust to civilian life. You came home with those physical and invisible wounds of your service. Sometimes to nightmares, to hypervigilance, to triggers that may continue to this day. Oftentimes waiting for years for treatment and recognition,” said Thomas J. Saadi Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tags
News Hartford County
Eshita Rahman
See stories by Eshita Rahman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content