Vietnam War veterans honored with ceremony in Rocky Hill

The Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony” Thursday in Rocky Hill, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the last American troops to leave South Vietnam.

The ceremony consisted of a Presentation of the Colors by the Connecticut Army National Guard, the placing of the memorial wreath in remembrance of fallen veterans. Governor Ned Lamont was in attendance along with other elected officials.

Connecticut is the second state to pass legislation designating March 30th as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. The bill was authored by Vietnam Veteran Ted C. Graziani, who spoke at the ceremony and explained why he introduced the bill.

“It took this country too damn long to recognize us. When we came home, the first thing we did, we put our fatigues away. Because we found out real fast it wasn’t popular to say that you served in the United States Army in Vietnam,” Graziani said.

Remarks from veterans and elected officials alike focused in large part on the response Vietnam Veterans say they faced 50 years ago upon their return to the United States.

“You came home while being attacked trying to adjust to civilian life. You came home with those physical and invisible wounds of your service. Sometimes to nightmares, to hypervigilance, to triggers that may continue to this day. Oftentimes waiting for years for treatment and recognition,” said Thomas J. Saadi Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

