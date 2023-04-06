How schools can better accommodate Muslim students during Ramadan

Imagine having your first meal of the day by sunrise, and not eating any food or drinking any drinks again – including water – until sunset. Now, imagine doing all of that, while still being in school. That’s what Muslim students around the world are doing in observance of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam and the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

In addition to fasting if they are able to (certain individuals are exempt, such as those with chronic or acute health concerns), Muslims also spend the holy month engaging in prayer, being in community, and donating to charity if they have the means.

Muslim students often experience a variety of obstacles during the month of Ramadan if they are attending academic institutions that do not have a familiarity with Muslim religious practices, said Farhan Memon, Chairperson of the Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights group in the United States.

“They can be tired, especially as the day goes on into the afternoon. Having not had some water to drink during the day, so their concentration may be off. At the same time, because they haven't eaten or had anything to drink. They may not be able to participate in athletic activity. Also they might not feel comfortable being in a lunchroom setting with their classmates where their classmates are eating and drinking, and they're not,” Memon said.

Dr. Ray Cooper, Principal of the private Pre-K through 12 Islamic School in Windsor, confirms a change in the behavior of students while fasting.

“I would say that at eight o'clock we see a lot of tired faces coming through the door, where students are coming in a little bit tired of, you know, making the morning prayer, and then having to turn around an hour to two hours later and get up and come to school. So we do see a decreased performance in our students who are coming in tired. They usually wake up and get full swing after they get learning in their lessons,” Cooper said.

In order to accommodate their students, Madina Academy has implemented practices, such as lowering the intensity of exercises in physical education classes for those who are fasting, and making changes to the daily schedule for the month.

“We have a normal start at 8am but we end school two hours earlier, so we get out at 1:30 instead of 3:30. So a lot of our students and families appreciate this tailored schedule because, you know, students get tired, you know, sort of that latter part of the day so they have an opportunity to go home and rest up and get ready for the, Iftar, the breaking of the fast so this is really appreciated by the adult and more so the students as well,” said Cooper.

Memon said CAIR sent letters to school boards prior to Ramadan to make them aware of accommodations students may need.

“ If you're a student, and you've been fasting during the day, and you're a little bit slow and answering questions or a little bit irritable when you're talking with your teachers, they need to be aware of the fact that you're fasting, and that's why you're slow, or tired, or irritable. And so one of the objectives of making superintendents aware, was to make for them to make teachers aware of this, so that the teachers would have that in their minds as they were talking with their students during Ramadan. Also for them to be mindful about how they assigned work during this month, as well. Additionally, students may want to pray in schools and certainly we think that schools should be offering them a safe, clean place to pray,” Memon said.

Cooper suggested making alternative spaces available to Muslim students during lunch time, perhaps with the option of educational games, so fasting students do not have to be in the cafeteria where other students are eating and drinking.

Muslim college students can also benefit from accommodations on campus.. e Trinity College, in Hartford, Conn. has provided academic and religious accommodations as needed for their Muslim students, according to Nur Khan, Co-President of the Trinity College Muslim Students Association.

“If you have a quiz, or a test or an exam or anything like that, during Ramadan, there are academic accommodations to allow you to take them either in the morning or at nighttime after we break our fast,” Khan said.

Khan said Chartwells Dining Services at Trinity offers food for both Suhur (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the sunset meal).

“They'll give us individual portions of food for iftar. And when they give us our iftar, they also give us our suhoor. So they'll give us a sandwich and an apple and some yogurt and honestly, whatever we really ask of them.”

Along with institution level accommodations, Khan also spoke of feeling supported when her non-Muslim roommates, join her in conversation or eat food with her when she ends her fast at sunset – especially given that she is spending the holiday far from her family, which can be difficult for Muslim students who are used to observing the month alongside their families.

Now roughly halfway through the holy month, Ramadan will come to an end on either April 21st or April 22nd, depending on the sighting of the moon which will indicate when the tenth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar begins, and the month of Ramadan ends.

However, the fight for accommodations does not end. To mark the closing of Ramadan, Muslims will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.

“Students then have to make a choice between going to school or celebrating Eid with their families and especially in that circumstance. We've had occasions when there's been a test or an assignment that's been due on Eid, or the day after or even simply being able to go to class and not wanting to miss that class. So both during Ramadan as well as at the end of Ramadan. There are issues that Muslim students face as they try to balance practicing their religion with continuing their day to day education,” said Memon.

In fact, Khan said that last Eid she had an exam, even after emailing her professor and explaining the holiday is “ like Muslim Christmas.”

“No one would ever be having an exam on Christmas because they would be at home, that's always a school holiday, but me and one of my friends actually spent the whole night before Eid in the library, and spent the majority of Eid morning in the library before we had our exam,” Khan said.

When asked what makes Muslims feel supported during Ramadan beyond institutional accommodations, Cooper suggested donating to food pantries, as well as providing dates for people to eat, which is one of the foods Muslims end their fast with.

Khan, who is an international student from Singapore, said Non-Muslims such as her roommates, understanding the emphasis on community during the holy month, makes a difference.

“If I'm just breaking my fast alone, for whatever reason, my roommates will always take the time to stop and sit down with me and be with me while I'm eating and like most of the time they'll eat something themselves too.”

