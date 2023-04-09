© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

By The Associated Press
Published April 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
2023 Frozen Four
Mike Ehrmann
/
Getty
CJ McGee #5 and Joey Cipollone #17 of the Quinnipiac Bobcats celebrate after winning the championship game of the 2023 Frozen Four against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Amalie Arena on April 08, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night.

Quinnipiac (34-4-3) trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal.

It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011.

John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range with 14:25 left in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota (29-10-1) a 2-0 lead when he re-directed a shot by Brock Faber that bounced off the wall into the net about five minutes into the second.
2023 Frozen Four
Tyler Schank
/
NCAA Photos via Getty
Jacob Quillan #16 of the Quinnipiac Bobcats scores on Justen Close #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime to win the Division I Mens Ice Hockey Championship held at Amalie Arena on April 8, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Cristophe Tellier’s goal with 12:39 left in the second period trimmed Quinnipiac’s deficit to 2-1.

With 3:28 to play in regulation and the Gophers leading 2-1, Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold went with an empty net and 41 seconds later Collin Graf — who leads the team with 21 goals this season but had yet to score in three-plus tournament game — to make it 2-2 and eventually force the extra period.

The Bobcats outshot Minnesota 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

News
