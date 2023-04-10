DOT speed camera program begins, urging drivers to slow down in work zones

Connecticut's highway work zone speed camera pilot program begins today.

Under a state law passed in 2021, the state Department of Transportation is only allowed to place speed cameras at three different highway work zones at any one time.

Drivers can find out locations of speed cameras on the DOT’s Know The Zone website. They will initially be located on I-95 in Norwalk and Westport, Willow Street Bridge in East Hartford and Route 8 between Seymour and Derby.

If a driver is going at least 15 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, they will first be mailed a warning. A second violation results in a $75 fine. After that, each violation will be $150. But the citations will not be reported on driving records so it should not impact insurance rates.

"This is not a campaign to raise revenue for the Department of Transportation or the state of Connecticut,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said. “It's a campaign to slow people down, reduce injuries and save lives and our work zones."

Between 2019 and 2022, the state says there were 3,674 work zone crashes and 13 fatal accidents.

Morgan said speed cameras were set up before Monday’s program launch to gather data on driving habits. The DOT found drivers going 80 to 90 miles per hour through work zones.

The $4 million program runs through the end of the year. The DOT will then assess the data gathered to see if the cameras were effective in reducing speeds in highway work zones.