News

It's getting warmer out, but CT's rivers and lakes are still cold. That can make boating dangerous

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens,
Michayla Savitt
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
A photo of a motorboat traveling on Long Island Sound at sunset with a wake behind it
Connecticut Public
The Terry Backer II, a boat captained by the Long Island Soundkeeper Bill Lucey of the nonprofit Save the Sound, makes its way across Long Island Sound at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. This still was taken as part of Connecticut Public's release of "Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast."

Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s this week, but state officials and the U.S. Coast Guard are reminding boaters that while the air feels warm, the water is not.

Statewide, inland bodies of water are still around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Peter Francis with DEEP’s boating division. That means wearing a life jacket is essential.

He said keeping boaters who accidently fall into the water "above water is going to help increase their chances" of survival. "Wearing a lifejacket is really, really critical."

Over the last five years, 88% of Connecticut's drowning victims weren’t wearing life vests. Connecticut law requires anyone on paddle craft like canoes, kayaks, or rowboats to wear a life jacket from October through the end of May.

The dangers of cold water in the early spring also extend to Long Island Sound.

Lt. Corey Morello, with the U.S. Coast Guard, said if you fall into the water at this time of the year, it only takes about 15 minutes to go hypothermic. Within an hour, Morello said, a person can be dead.

“What's the initial reaction when you fall into cold water? You breathe in. And what happens out on the ocean? You inhale water," Morello said. "That sets you into this panic mode. That also makes it harder for you to remain calm and increase your chances of survival."

In the northeast region, which extends from northern New Jersey through Maine, the Coast Guard reported a 30% increase in recreational boating fatalities from 2021 to 2022.

Morrello recommended Connecticut residents take a boating safety course and always wear a life vest.

He said boaters should tell people where they are going and for how long. The Coast Guard also recommends getting the latest weather report and said boaters should carry a VHF Marine radio in addition to flares and fully-charged cell phones.

Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. After spending 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN, she decided to tackle a new medium because she values Public Broadcasting's mission. She wants to educate and entertain an audience and Connecticut Public lets her do that.
Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at CT Public, with an interest in covering climate change and the environment. She was a newsroom intern for the station in summer 2022, but began her time there as a production intern for WNPR's local talk shows. Michayla is an alumna of the health & science reporting program at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. Before that, she was a reporter/anchor for various radio outlets in New York state.
