© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Artists at New Haven’s NXTHVN open their studios this weekend

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Edgar Serrano.jpg
John Dennis
/
Provided photograph / NXTHVN
Artist Edgar Serrano works in his studio at NXTHVN.

It’s one thing to see a great work of art. But seeing that art as it’s being created is next-level, and that’s the whole idea behind NXTHVN’s annual Open Studios Weekend.

“Anyone that comes will have the opportunity to visit the studios, ask questions to the artist, and just get a sense of what it means to be a studio fellow here at NXTHVN,” Victoria McCraven, programs manager for NXTHVN, said. “But also what it means to be a professional artist, particularly an emerging artist.”

Open Studio weekend will also include tours of the New Haven facility, and activities for kids, like a building-wide scavenger hunt.

“It’s really an opportunity to connect with arts professionals,”McCraven said. “It’s an opportunity for inspiration, and to support artists that are looking to advance their careers.”

NXTHVN is a unique arts program in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood that not only sustains a cohort of up-and-coming artists and curators financially, but helps to accelerate their career through mentorship and professional development opportunities. The program also offers talented high school students a paid apprenticeship program.

NXTHVN’s Open Studios weekend is Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 5 pm.

Donald Guevara.jpg
John Dennis
/
Provided photograph / NXTHVN
Artist Donald Guevara works in his studio at NXTHVN.

Tags
News artvisual artNew Haven
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content