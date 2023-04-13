© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut VITA program offers tax help for lower-income households and others

Connecticut Public Radio
Published April 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT

Many people file their taxes online, but some of those services have fees or can miss opportunities for tax savings. Five days before taxes are due, Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz reminded people on Thursday that free tax assistance services are available for some residents. The program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a partnership between the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, and the Village for Families and Children. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says low- to moderate-income residents can use the services.

“Seniors can get help. People with disabilities can get help. And people who do not speak English can get assistance as well.”

The free tax assistance services are also available to those with household earnings up to $60,000.

Officials say close to 11,000 households have already used VITA and the program has generated close to $24 million in refunds and credits for residents.

Galo Rodriguez, president of the Village for Families and Children, says residents can trust the trained IRS-certified tax preparers.

“It helps people not to get in the hands of predators who will file the taxes with a high interest,” he said.

Sarah Thompson, who also works at the Village for Families and Children, said undocumented immigrants could file at any VITA site with their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). The Village for Families and Children said they can also help people who are undocumented without ITINs obtain one.

Taxes are due on Tuesday, Apr. 18.

