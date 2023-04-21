Bear euthanized after attacking Avon woman as she walked her dog

A 74-year-old woman was attacked by a black bear Friday morning while walking her dog in Avon.

The woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening. She was transported to a local hospital. The bear was found and euthanized, state officials said.

The woman was walking her dog on a leash early Friday morning along Berkshire Crossing Road when a female black bear approached her and bit her, according to a statement from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

"In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority," the agency said. "An attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear."

Last year, Connecticut saw a record number of bear home break-ins and two reported attacks on humans. Some biologists and lawmakers say Connecticut, the only state in the Northeast with a breeding bear population that does not allow hunting, needs to establish a bear hunting season to better condition bears to fear people. Others argue bears can be managed through non-lethal means and that residents need to do a better job of managing trash and other items, like bird feeders, which can attract bears.

A bill was proposed once again this year to establish a limited bear hunt in portions of the state, but the measure was ultimately dropped by lawmakers this legislative session.

Meanwhile, conflicts between people and bears continue to rise, state officials said.

"That trend is continuing this year," the DEEP said in a statement. "This week alone, DEEP responded to multiple reports of bear-home entries and had to euthanize a bear in Salisbury that had entered multiple homes."