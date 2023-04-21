Fuel truck fire kills one person, shuts down traffic on I-95 Gold Star Bridge

A fuel tanker truck crash killed one person and caused a massive fire that temporarily closed the Gold Star Bridge in Groton on Friday. Officials said the truck driver died and other people were injured.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge carrying the highway over the Thames River between New London and Groton. The Gold Star actually comprises two bridges, one for southbound traffic and the other for northbound.

As of 12:40 p.m. Friday, northbound lanes on the bridge were re-opened, according to state police.

Social media posts showed massive columns of smoke coming off the bridge.

Fire spread to a construction and marine company below the bridge on the Groton side, according to the Associated Press.

Kafi Rouse, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, said engineers were waiting for an all-clear from emergency crews to begin inspecting damage to the bridge.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge, Connecticut’s largest passenger and truck bridge at 6,000 feet in length, has been undergoing a major overhaul. In January, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited New London to announce that $158 million from a new federal infrastructure law was being awarded to accelerate repairs on the northbound span.

Seth Bottone, 48, was leaving work to head home from Groton as he does every day, when he saw the smoke and flames engulfing the bridge. Bottone snapped a video of the flames and was audibly in shock.

“I saw the smoke from a distance, thought it was something from underneath,” he said. “As I got closer, I was like, ‘oh my goodness.’”

Bottone said police then directed traffic to turn around and head northbound.

Angelique Feliciano, 40, had accidentally taken a wrong turn and ended up on the bridge as the fire trucks arrived. Feliciano said she has seen numerous accidents in Groton but nothing like the incident Friday.

“The highway looked like it was on fire itself,” she said. “It was scary. I wanted to get off the bridge as soon as possible.”

This story has been updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.