News

CT utility regulators approve new framework to make electric utilities more accountable

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A downed pole and wires waiting for repair at the intersection of Whitman Ave and Pleasant St after the wind and rain of Tropical Storm Isaias on August 5, 2020 in West Hartford, Connecticut.

State regulators approved a new framework Wednesday they say will make electric utilities more accountable.

The new framework establishes performance-based regulations for electric utilities. Regulators say those will better tie financial incentives to public outcomes, not just capital investments into the grid.

“It’s definitely a reset of the regulatory framework,” said Marissa Gillett, chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), which approved the change.

“We should be evaluating the utilities based on their performance. And moving toward a more customer-centric approach to regulation in general,” she said.

The new framework establishes goals for reliable electric service, customer service and affordability.

Regulators will work into mid-2024 to finalize how financial incentives and disincentives will be used “to drive progress toward the public outcomes,” according to a PURA spokesperson.

The framework passed Wednesday is built off the “Take Back Our Grid Act” of 2020. That Act was signed into law following Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses for days and happened right after an increase in electric rates.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to speak on the reform in Essex later today.

This story will be updated.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public.
