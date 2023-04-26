Digital Drag Show among local acts entertaining patrons outside the Bushnell in Hartford

Ray Hardman / Connecticut Public

Waiting to see a live show is hardly ever a memorable experience. The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford is giving its patrons a little pre-show entertainment in the form of life-sife video screens outside the venue. On nights the Bushnell has an event, those video screens come to life, showing a series of 5-minute performances by local acts on a loop. It’s called the “Local Arts Stage”.

In rotation last month was a performance by “Sky Casper’s Queens” in an original show intended specifically for the Bushnell video screens.

I went out to the Bushnell on a chilly night last month to check out the video screens, and talk to Ryan Glista and Carolyn Paine, the co-producers of the drag show. I also got reaction from patrons as they went into the theater, and put together this audio postcard.