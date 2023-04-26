© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Digital Drag Show among local acts entertaining patrons outside the Bushnell in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published April 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
A digital performance of the drag show “Sky Casper’s Queens” is newly in rotation on digital screens on the exterior of the Bushnell in Hartford.
Ray Hardman
/
Connecticut Public
A digital performance of the drag show “Sky Casper’s Queens” is newly in rotation on digital screens on the exterior of the Bushnell in Hartford.
A digital performance of the drag show “Sky Casper’s Queens” is newly in rotation on digital screens on the exterior of the Bushnell in Hartford.
Ray Hardman
/
Connecticut Public

Waiting to see a live show is hardly ever a memorable experience. The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford is giving its patrons a little pre-show entertainment in the form of life-sife video screens outside the venue. On nights the Bushnell has an event, those video screens come to life, showing a series of 5-minute performances by local acts on a loop. It’s called the “Local Arts Stage”.

In rotation last month was a performance by “Sky Casper’s Queens” in an original show intended specifically for the Bushnell video screens.

I went out to the Bushnell on a chilly night last month to check out the video screens, and talk to Ryan Glista and Carolyn Paine, the co-producers of the drag show. I also got reaction from patrons as they went into the theater, and put together this audio postcard.

News
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate