Housatonic Habitat for Humanity launches 'House That Beer Built' campaign for 2 new homes

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with local craft breweries in western Connecticut to host “The House That Beer Built,” a fundraiser to help build two new homes in New Preston, Conn.

People can take part by purchasing a “Brew Tour” card for $50 at the Housatonic Habitat website. That card will get you one free beer or drink at each of the 14 participating establishments, which includes a winery and a distillery. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.

The idea has been “a huge success” among other Habitat for Humanity groups nationwide, said Amelia Anderson, director of Marketing and Development at Housatonic Habitat for Humanity. Anderson said she moved from Colorado – where the brewery industry and beverage community are known for their altruism – to Connecticut, where she decided to tap into that same spirit.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to partner with businesses and individuals in the area as well as spread the word of the Habitat mission," said Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Diana Arfine.

Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield, Conn., is one of the local breweries teaming up with the organization.

“It's a great way for us to support something that is very important in our community,” said David Kaye, founding partner and general manager at Nod Hill Brewery. “It's a nice program where we're able to bring some folks into the brewery that maybe haven't been here.”

Only a limited amount of Brew Tour Cards Will be sold. They can be redeemed starting Monday, May 1, through Labor Day. Cardholders will get a stamp on their cards at each location on the tour. Every card brought back with all 14 stamps from each establishment on the tour will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

The fundraiser is an innovative way for the community to pitch in even if they can’t be on-site, organizers said.

“The program is supporting building houses and shelter for people who need it in the community,” Kaye said. “It's a great way to support that. Even if you're not hands on.”

In addition to Nod Hill Brewery, participating partners include Reverie Brewing Company, Quirk Works Brewing and Blendery, Broken Symmetry Gastro-Brewery, NewSylum Brewing Co., Woodbury Brewing Company, Aquila’s Nest Vineyards, Bad Dog Brewing Company, Continuum Distilling, New England Brewing Co, Black Hog Brewing Co., Golf Lounge 18, Michael’s Taproom and Great Falls Brewing.