News

Hear the ocean speak on its own behalf in 'Ocean Filibuster' at Wesleyan University

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
OIcannotContain - Pin Lim, Forest Photography University of Houston 2022
Pin Lim
/
Forrest Photography/University of Houston 2022
"Ocean Filibuster" had its premiere in March 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It then traveled to the University of Houston and the University of Miami.

It’s a scenario that plays out seemingly every week in the halls of Congress: Lawmakers take positions on policy that may either help them score political points, or benefit them somehow financially.

In “Ocean Filibuster,” a musical by the theater troupe PearlDamour, nothing has changed much in the future. A scheming politician proposes a bill before the World Senate to shrink and monetize the world’s oceans. At a public hearing on the measure, the ocean takes human form and starts a filibuster against the bill.

“After several discussions with people who study this for a living, it was explained to me that our relationship with the ocean is a codependent one,” said Katie Pearl, a Wesleyan University assistant theater professor, and one of the founders of PearlDamour.

“We’ve been behaving very badly, and the ocean has just been taking it and taking it, and maintaining the temperature of our planet, so that we haven’t had to even notice our bad behavior because nothing, seemingly, changes around us.”

Back in 2016, Pearl and playwright Lisa D’Amour were wrapping up their theater piece “Lost in the Meadow” when they were commissioned by the American Repertory Theater and Harvard University’s Center for the Environment to create a new work. After they decided on a work about the ocean, they spent months talking with oceanographers, and figuring out how to take those facts and spin them into theater magic.

One of the big challenges was finding a way for the audience to become invested in such an immense and unwieldy issue like global warming.

“We thought, 'How can I be in relationship to this scary problem, through a metaphor that makes it fun to contemplate?'” Pearl said. “To be in a relationship with this character, the ocean, and have enough distance to say, like ‘Oh — what do I think about that? So, it’s like two different doorways into one important and alluring question.”

The work had its premiere in March 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The piece then traveled to the University of Houston and the University of Miami.

While the show travels with Obie Award-winning performer Jenn Kidwell as the ocean, the other roles, the “Ocean Ensemble” as they are called, are cast and performed by local actors. At Wesleyan, the “Ocean Ensemble” will be comprised of Wesleyan students.

If you go
“Ocean Filibuster” runs May 4-6 at Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts Theater in Middletown.

Tags
theater, colleges, climate change, oceans, Middlesex County
Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
