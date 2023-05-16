© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT officials reach agreement on financing Baby Bonds program, governor's office says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Patrick Skahill
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT

Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced Tuesday his administration has reached an agreement with Treasurer Erick Russell on how to finance the state's slow-to-start "baby bonds" program.

The move comes roughly one year after an unexpected vote in the state legislature delayed the program, which was hailed by supporters as a way to help close the state's wealth gap.

Originally rolled out nearly three years ago, baby bonds were supposed to invest up to $3,200 on behalf of babies covered by HUSKY, the state’s Medicaid program.

The program was pushed by former State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, but unexpectedly delayed last year just weeks after Wooden announced he was not seeking re-election.

Wooden said the initial investment was expected to grow to $11,000 when the child reached age of 18 years old. After completing a financial education course, the person could then use the money for qualified expenses like education, starting a business, retirement or a down payment on a house.

The Lamont administration said previously it wanted money to be invested in "children right now" and that those investments took priority over the more long-term gains expected to come from the baby bonds program. The position was criticized by the legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, whose members called the move "political" and a disappointment.

More details on the agreement are expected when Lamont, Russell and members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus speak at the state Capitol in Hartford Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate