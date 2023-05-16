CT officials reach agreement on financing Baby Bonds program, governor's office says

Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced Tuesday his administration has reached an agreement with Treasurer Erick Russell on how to finance the state's slow-to-start "baby bonds" program.

The move comes roughly one year after an unexpected vote in the state legislature delayed the program, which was hailed by supporters as a way to help close the state's wealth gap.

Originally rolled out nearly three years ago, baby bonds were supposed to invest up to $3,200 on behalf of babies covered by HUSKY, the state’s Medicaid program.

The program was pushed by former State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, but unexpectedly delayed last year just weeks after Wooden announced he was not seeking re-election.

Wooden said the initial investment was expected to grow to $11,000 when the child reached age of 18 years old. After completing a financial education course, the person could then use the money for qualified expenses like education, starting a business, retirement or a down payment on a house.

The Lamont administration said previously it wanted money to be invested in "children right now" and that those investments took priority over the more long-term gains expected to come from the baby bonds program. The position was criticized by the legislature's Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, whose members called the move "political" and a disappointment.

More details on the agreement are expected when Lamont, Russell and members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus speak at the state Capitol in Hartford Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.