© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Branford teen dies following stabbing outside East Haven school

Connecticut Public Radio | By Cassandra Basler
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT

A 15-year-old from North Branford has died after he was assaulted with a knife during a fight outside Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven.

East Haven police said officers responded to reports of an altercation involving several people around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found the 15-year-old stabbing victim.

In a statement, East Haven police said local fire department first responders treated the teenager at the scene. He was sent to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and all people involved have been identified.

“This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” East Haven police said. “We are working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and information regarding pending charges will be forthcoming.”

Tags
News New Haven CountyLatest News
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler is a radio reporter and editor at Connecticut Public. She has covered juvenile justice, the opioid crisis, immigration, social justice and inequity. You can find her reporting in New Haven and Fairfield counties. She previously worked at WSHU Public Radio and her work has appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Here & Now.
See stories by Cassandra Basler

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content