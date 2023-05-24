North Branford teen dies following stabbing outside East Haven school

A 15-year-old from North Branford has died after he was assaulted with a knife during a fight outside Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven.

East Haven police said officers responded to reports of an altercation involving several people around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found the 15-year-old stabbing victim.

In a statement, East Haven police said local fire department first responders treated the teenager at the scene. He was sent to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and all people involved have been identified.

“This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation,” East Haven police said. “We are working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and information regarding pending charges will be forthcoming.”

