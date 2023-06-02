At Latinas and Power symposium a celebration of successes and resilience

Hundreds of Latina women gathered in Hartford Thursday for the Latinas and Power symposium to exchange entrepreneurship ideas and get inspired.

This year the organization celebrated its 20th anniversary with women leaders from all over the country.

Marilyn Alverio , CEO and founder of the event says more opportunities are needed to help Latina women start businesses and advance their professional growth.

"When the Latinas come to this event and make a connection with each other. They stay connected,” Alverio said. “They help each other out. They support each other.”

Deborah Rosado-Shaw is a business strategist, advisor, and coach for businesses including Fortune 50 companies. She spoke at the event, saying that Latina women are providing opportunities to others living in a prejudiced world.

“There’s people underestimating who we are, what we can do and what we are about. But beyond that I think it is the structures that have not allowed us to get the resources that we need," Deborah said. “And so access to capital, access to resources, access to training, access to people—that are truly going to support you."

Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public Yevette Pena, Maria Harlow, Mony Ruiz-Velasco and Caprice Taylor Mendez hold a panel discussion, “The Power of Advocacy” at the Latinas and Power Symposium in Hartford on June 01, 2023.

Elizabeth Erazo Baez is an Black Latina artist who paints about the Latino experience, mainly in Puerto Rico. Her art was displayed during the symposium.

Erazo Baez said that as a Latina she’s encountered discrimination in a male dominated industry.

“It’s been very difficult, because as a Latina, they don't seem to value you as an artist versus a male artist," Elizabeth said. “They give them more importance. That’s what I always felt. And being a woman of color on top of it. People have turned me away.”

Those experiences fueled Erazo Baez to bring her full self not only to her artistry but also her work as an elementary art teacher in Miami.

“In a lot of my work I show women of color, families of color, because I never see it—I want to represent,” said Erazo-Baez.

Sonia Alvelo is the CEO and founder of Latin Financial in Connecticut; she said her company is setting an example. But in the beginning, her business faced a rocky road.

“In my industry all the companies were male owners and white owners,” Sonia said. “So being a Latina minority woman, that's a triple X. But I knew what I wanted and I went for it.”

Jackie MacKnight works at the Connecticut Better Business Bureau. She said Hispanics are exponentially opening businesses in the state, with more presence in cities such as Bridgeport, Waterbury, and Hartford.

“We’ve seen both a lot of husband and wife teams coming together and opening their own companies, especially in home improvements,” MacKnight said. “And we’ve also seen a lot of Latina women opening homecare companies, that’s definitely grown in the last 5 years as well.”

Erazo Baez encourages Latinas to pursue those dreams.

“You have to try,” Erazo Baez said. “The hardest part is getting past the fear. The first word you have to tell yourself is, I am whoever I want to be. So if it is a writer, a singer and artist, whatever it is, once you say the words, it is the truth."