News

More female, Black, Hispanic students report worsening mental health in statewide school survey

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
A newly released School Health Survey shows Black high schoolers in Connecticut reported higher risk of suicide ideation and more Hispanic students said they felt "sad" and "hopeless."
Elena Medvedeva
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
A note to readers: This story talks about youth suicide. 

Connecticut’s School Health Survey for 2021 is out, and echoes national research showing worsening mental health among teens. Compared to 16.4% male students, 40.5% female students from grades 9-12 reported that their mental health was not good “most of the time” or “always.”

And, 42.6% of Hispanic/Latino youth in high school reported feeling “sad” or “hopeless,” more than any other demographic. More Black youth – 18% – reported experiencing suicidal ideation.

Dr. Steve Rogers, director of emergency behavioral health services at Connecticut Children’s, said the disparities are likely the result of inadequate access to care and services based on racial, ethnic and cultural needs.

“We even are looking at our screening tools and trying to decide if they're measuring the risk of suicide appropriately across race and ethnicities, or do we need to develop other types of screens,” Rogers said.

State lawmakers passed legislation last session to expand school-based mental health resources. But Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s child advocate, worries that it’s going to take time to catch up with years of underfunding.

“This is our kids talking to us,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do to respond adequately.”

Three years ago, when Connecticut Children’s launched a universal mental health screening program at the ER, 15% of children screened positive for being at-risk of suicide as well as for moderate-to-low mental health crisis. This year, Rogers expects rates of around 20%.

A dedicated unit has a capacity of up to around 18 beds, but the facility is seeing upwards of 50 patients a day.

“We are trying to build a bigger team of mental health providers including psychologists, a new department of psychiatry, and we are even opening a new med psych unit,” Rogers said.

The hospital is also placing behavioral health experts at pediatrician clinics statewide.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

