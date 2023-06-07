Here's a list of Juneteenth celebrations in CT. Find out what's happening in your town
Juneteenth was formally recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021. Connecticut established Juneteenth as a state holiday last year, but 2023 is the first year of its legal recognition.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865: the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years after it was issued.
This year, June 19 falls on a Monday. However, there are many celebrations outside of the three-day weekend.
Here is a list of upcoming events honoring Juneteenth in Connecticut.
Berlin
Saturday, June 17
234 Kensington Road, Berlin, Connecticut
https://berlinpeck.org/events/2023-juneteenth-celebration/
The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will host their second Juneteenth Celebration organized by the Berlin Equity Action Team (B.E.A.T). The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include food, live music, book displays, speakers and presentations.
Bridgeport
Saturday, June 10
In The City Lounge, 196 Fairfield Avenue, Downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-and-denim-a-juneteenth-celebration-of-black-excellence-tickets-605094984387
The Theta Tau Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host Black and Denim (A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Excellence) from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature music by DJ Don Juan. Tickets can be found on the event website and are mandatory for entrance.
Danbury
Saturday, June 17
WCSU Midtown Campus, 181 White St, Danbury, Connecticut
https://newtownmoms.com/event/juneteenth-day-of-freedom-celebration/
Danbury’s Juneteenth Day of Freedom Celebration will be held at the Western Connecticut State University Midtown Campus from noon to 5 p.m. The celebration will have all day music by DJ Frank Stewart and MSM, vendors, live performances, food trucks, art exhibits, children’s activities and more.
Farmington
Friday, June 23
Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Rd, Farmington, Connecticut
https://www.hillstead.org/event/juneteenth-2023/
The Hill-Stead Museum will host Juneteenth festivities on their grounds from 4:30-8 p.m. Performers will include Subira Vs. Movement, the Tom Cook Chorus and Khaiim the RapOet. Pre-registration for this event is required, but the event is free.
Granby
Saturday, June 17 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 18)
Salmon Brook Park, 215 Salmon Brook Street Granby, Connecticut
https://www.granbyracialreconciliation.com/
Granby Celebrates Juneteenth, which will be hosted by Granby Racial Reconciliation, is set to take place this year at Salmon Brook Park from 3-9:30 p.m. The event will include a basketball tournament, a performance by the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts jazz band and choir, vendors and more.
Groton
Tuesday, June 20
Town of Groton, 45 Fort Hill Rd, Groton, Connecticut
https://allevents.in/groton/grotons-honoring-juneteenth-day-event/200024626252111
Town of Groton staff and officials will honor Juneteenth at the Town Hall at 3:30 p.m.
Hamden
Saturday, June 17
The Lab at ConnCORP, 496 Newhall Street, Hamden, Connecticut
https://www.labatconncorp.com/events/juneteenth-at-the-labconncorp-5-year-anniversary-celebration
The Lab at ConnCORP will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is available on their website.
Manchester
Saturday, June 17
Leisure Labs at Mahoney, 110 Cedar Street
https://www.manchesterct.gov/Activities-Events/Town-Calendar-of-Events/Juneteenth-Commemoration
The Town of Manchester’s Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation will hold their annual Juneteenth Commemoration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include Black-owned business vendors, musical and spoken word poetry performances, family activities and more.
Middletown
Monday, June 19
Harbor Park, 80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, Connecticut
https://cthumanities.org/event/book-voyagers-middletowns-juneteenth-liberation-festival/
Middletown’s Juneteenth Liberation Festival will take place at Harbor Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Artist and storyteller Andre Keitt will lead a show for children on African American history.
New Canaan
Monday, June 19
New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hearts-of-freedom-juneteenth-community-celebration-tickets-640747150977
Stand Together Against Racism (S.T.A.R.) will hold their Juneteenth Community Celebration, “Hearts of Freedom,” at the New Canaan Museum and Historical Society Lawn from 1-5 p.m. Free registration for this event is required.
New Haven
Friday, June 16
Highville Charter School, 1 Science Park, New Haven, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-wine-tasting-fundraiser-tickets-572066816247
A Juneteenth wine tasting will take place from 6-10 p.m. The night will include wine sampling, food, live music and a local comedian. All proceeds from the event will go to Anti-Racism in Action, Inc. (ARIA). Tickets are available for purchase and required for entry.
New London
Friday, June 9
Hempsted Houses, 11 Hempstead Street, New London, Connecticut
https://ctlandmarks.org/event/juneteenth-festival-campfire-discussion/
Hempsted Houses will host a campfire discussion dedicated to Juneteenth from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The community-based conversation will cover both current and historic struggles as well as Joseph McGill’s work with the Slave Dwelling Project.
Norwich
Saturday, June 17
66 Franklin Street, Norwich, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-a-juneteenth-educational-celebration-tickets-636457711147
The NAACP Norwich branch will hold a Juneteenth cocktail party at Foundry 66 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and are required for entry.
Oxford
Saturday, June 17
Quarry Walk in Oxford, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, Connecticut
https://www.quarrywalk.com/events-1/oxford-seymour-juneteenth-celebration-1
The Oxford/Seymour Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m. The event will conclude with a live performance in tribute to Billie Holiday from the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and Broadway vocalist Rosena Hill Jackson.
Simsbury
Saturday, June 17
Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, 22 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury, Connecticut
https://www.simsburymeadows.org/events/juneteenth
A Juneteenth celebration will be hosted by the towns of Simsbury, Avon, Canton and Farmington from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can expect performances from artists Nekita Waller and Damian Curtis Afro Cuban Jazz Project.
Waterbury
Sunday, June 18
Roller Magic, 60 Harvester Road, Waterbury, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-juneteenth-gemini-skate-party-tickets-616680527057
Waterbury’s first Juneteenth skate party will take place at the Roller Magic skating rink from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online.
West Hartford
Sunday, June 11
Warehouse 635, 635 New Park Ave #2f, West Hartford, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vendor-pop-up-tickets-631473092017
Warehouse 635 will host a Juneteenth-inspired vendor popup from 1-5 p.m. Tickets for this event are available for free online.
West Haven
Saturday, June 17
Brent Watt Park, 24 Tile Street, West Haven, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-haven-juneteenth-celebration-registration-584027892147?aff=oddtdtcreator
The city of West Haven will celebrate Juneteenth in Brent Watt Park on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free tickets for this event can be found online.
Saturday, June 17
West River Hall, 37 Orlando Street, West Haven, Connecticut
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-fathers-day-comedy-show-tickets-617761580517
A joint Juneteenth and Father’s Day comedy show will take place from 7-11 p.m. at West River Hall. Tickets must be purchased online for entry. “Bring your own food and drink.”