Here's a list of Juneteenth celebrations in CT. Find out what's happening in your town

Juneteenth was formally recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021. Connecticut established Juneteenth as a state holiday last year, but 2023 is the first year of its legal recognition.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865 : the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years after it was issued.

This year, June 19 falls on a Monday. However, there are many celebrations outside of the three-day weekend.

Here is a list of upcoming events honoring Juneteenth in Connecticut.

Berlin

Saturday, June 17

234 Kensington Road, Berlin, Connecticut

https://berlinpeck.org/events/2023-juneteenth-celebration/

The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will host their second Juneteenth Celebration organized by the Berlin Equity Action Team (B.E.A.T). The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and include food, live music, book displays, speakers and presentations.

Bridgeport

Saturday, June 10

In The City Lounge, 196 Fairfield Avenue, Downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-and-denim-a-juneteenth-celebration-of-black-excellence-tickets-605094984387

The Theta Tau Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host Black and Denim (A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Excellence) from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature music by DJ Don Juan. Tickets can be found on the event website and are mandatory for entrance.

Danbury

Saturday, June 17

WCSU Midtown Campus, 181 White St, Danbury, Connecticut

https://newtownmoms.com/event/juneteenth-day-of-freedom-celebration/

Danbury’s Juneteenth Day of Freedom Celebration will be held at the Western Connecticut State University Midtown Campus from noon to 5 p.m. The celebration will have all day music by DJ Frank Stewart and MSM, vendors, live performances, food trucks, art exhibits, children’s activities and more.

Farmington

Friday, June 23

Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Rd, Farmington, Connecticut

https://www.hillstead.org/event/juneteenth-2023/

The Hill-Stead Museum will host Juneteenth festivities on their grounds from 4:30-8 p.m. Performers will include Subira Vs. Movement, the Tom Cook Chorus and Khaiim the RapOet. Pre-registration for this event is required, but the event is free.

Granby

Saturday, June 17 (Rain Date: Sunday, June 18)

Salmon Brook Park, 215 Salmon Brook Street Granby, Connecticut

https://www.granbyracialreconciliation.com/

Granby Celebrates Juneteenth, which will be hosted by Granby Racial Reconciliation, is set to take place this year at Salmon Brook Park from 3-9:30 p.m. The event will include a basketball tournament, a performance by the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts jazz band and choir, vendors and more.

Groton

Tuesday, June 20

Town of Groton, 45 Fort Hill Rd, Groton, Connecticut

https://allevents.in/groton/grotons-honoring-juneteenth-day-event/200024626252111

Town of Groton staff and officials will honor Juneteenth at the Town Hall at 3:30 p.m.

Hamden

Saturday, June 17

The Lab at ConnCORP, 496 Newhall Street, Hamden, Connecticut

https://www.labatconncorp.com/events/juneteenth-at-the-labconncorp-5-year-anniversary-celebration

The Lab at ConnCORP will host its annual Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is available on their website.

Manchester

Saturday, June 17

Leisure Labs at Mahoney, 110 Cedar Street

https://www.manchesterct.gov/Activities-Events/Town-Calendar-of-Events/Juneteenth-Commemoration

The Town of Manchester’s Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation will hold their annual Juneteenth Commemoration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include Black-owned business vendors, musical and spoken word poetry performances, family activities and more.

Middletown

Monday, June 19

Harbor Park, 80 Harbor Drive, Middletown, Connecticut

https://cthumanities.org/event/book-voyagers-middletowns-juneteenth-liberation-festival/

Middletown’s Juneteenth Liberation Festival will take place at Harbor Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Artist and storyteller Andre Keitt will lead a show for children on African American history.

New Canaan

Monday, June 19

New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hearts-of-freedom-juneteenth-community-celebration-tickets-640747150977

Stand Together Against Racism (S.T.A.R.) will hold their Juneteenth Community Celebration, “Hearts of Freedom,” at the New Canaan Museum and Historical Society Lawn from 1-5 p.m. Free registration for this event is required.

New Haven

Friday, June 16

Highville Charter School, 1 Science Park, New Haven, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-wine-tasting-fundraiser-tickets-572066816247

A Juneteenth wine tasting will take place from 6-10 p.m. The night will include wine sampling, food, live music and a local comedian. All proceeds from the event will go to Anti-Racism in Action, Inc. (ARIA). Tickets are available for purchase and required for entry.

New London

Friday, June 9

Hempsted Houses, 11 Hempstead Street, New London, Connecticut

https://ctlandmarks.org/event/juneteenth-festival-campfire-discussion/

Hempsted Houses will host a campfire discussion dedicated to Juneteenth from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The community-based conversation will cover both current and historic struggles as well as Joseph McGill’s work with the Slave Dwelling Project .

Norwich

Saturday, June 17

66 Franklin Street, Norwich, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-a-juneteenth-educational-celebration-tickets-636457711147

The NAACP Norwich branch will hold a Juneteenth cocktail party at Foundry 66 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and are required for entry.

Oxford

Saturday, June 17

Quarry Walk in Oxford, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, Connecticut

https://www.quarrywalk.com/events-1/oxford-seymour-juneteenth-celebration-1

The Oxford/Seymour Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m. The event will conclude with a live performance in tribute to Billie Holiday from the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and Broadway vocalist Rosena Hill Jackson.

Simsbury

Saturday, June 17

Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, 22 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury, Connecticut

https://www.simsburymeadows.org/events/juneteenth

A Juneteenth celebration will be hosted by the towns of Simsbury, Avon, Canton and Farmington from noon to 4 p.m. Guests can expect performances from artists Nekita Waller and Damian Curtis Afro Cuban Jazz Project.

Waterbury

Sunday, June 18

Roller Magic, 60 Harvester Road, Waterbury, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-juneteenth-gemini-skate-party-tickets-616680527057

Waterbury’s first Juneteenth skate party will take place at the Roller Magic skating rink from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online.

West Hartford

Sunday, June 11

Warehouse 635, 635 New Park Ave #2f, West Hartford, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vendor-pop-up-tickets-631473092017

Warehouse 635 will host a Juneteenth-inspired vendor popup from 1-5 p.m. Tickets for this event are available for free online.

West Haven

Saturday, June 17

Brent Watt Park, 24 Tile Street, West Haven, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-haven-juneteenth-celebration-registration-584027892147?aff=oddtdtcreator

The city of West Haven will celebrate Juneteenth in Brent Watt Park on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free tickets for this event can be found online.

Saturday, June 17

West River Hall, 37 Orlando Street, West Haven, Connecticut

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-fathers-day-comedy-show-tickets-617761580517

A joint Juneteenth and Father’s Day comedy show will take place from 7-11 p.m. at West River Hall. Tickets must be purchased online for entry. “Bring your own food and drink.”

