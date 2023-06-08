© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Large middle-class tax cut may have fostered cooperative vibe among lawmakers this budget cycle

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont gets a standing ovation from members of both parties of the Connecticut state legislature during his 2023 “State of the State” address after declaring “the era of Connecticut’s permanent fiscal crisis is over.”
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont gets a standing ovation from members of both parties of the Connecticut state legislature during his 2023 “State of the State” address after declaring “the era of Connecticut’s permanent fiscal crisis is over.”

Connecticut's new biennial budget passed through both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly this week with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The Connecticut Mirror's Mark Pazniokas said only 13 Republican members voted against the budget, which speaks to the unique level of cooperation in the Connecticut legislature.

“I think everybody loves the contrast here in Connecticut with what people are seeing not only in Washington, but in state capitals across the country," Pazniokas said. "Things are incredibly polarized and ugly."

"In Connecticut, it has been a very cooperative vibe, even in debates where there's controversy,” he said.

Pazniokas said the new budget contains a personal income tax cut that was key to fostering this sense of cooperation among lawmakers.

“Nobody really wants to be running for reelection in two years and have to explain why they voted against a middle class tax cut,” Pazniokas said.

While Pazniokas said Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is pleased to save the individual middle class taxpayer an average of $500 to $600 off their state income tax bills, the optics of this move should yield benefits for everyone in the state.

“The governor got a very laudatory editorial in the Wall Street Journal,” Pazniokas said. “(Lamont) thinks it is certainly to the state’s benefit to have those readers think Connecticut is on its game, controlling costs and cutting taxes.”

But not everyone is entirely happy with the new budget agreement. Pazniokas mentioned nonprofit service providers, groups involved in municipal waste disposal, organized labor, and some workers in higher education.

“Student enrollment in some of these universities and campuses are going down,” Pazniokas said. “The enrollment in the community colleges is down. So you may see another budget fight next year because even though it's a two-year budget, they do adjustments in the second year. And some years, that is really a full-fledged budget fight.”

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate