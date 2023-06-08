Pride Month is here. Check out this list of celebrations in CT

Pride Month is here, and people in Connecticut and beyond are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The significance of the month dates back more than 50 years.

In 1970, members of the LGBTQ+ community marched in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to commemorate the Stonewall Riots from the year before. The 1969 riot went on for several days in Lower Manhattan after police raided a gay bar at the Stonewall Inn. Thirty years later, in 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June as Pride Month.

This year, Connecticut kicked off the month with a flag-raising ceremony at the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford. And, on June 3, Middletown held its fifth annual PrideFest , one of Connecticut’s largest LGBTQ events.

Here’s a look at other Pride events happening around the state in June:

Hartford County:



Canton/Farmington, June 10: Looking for an event where you can bring along your furry friends? The Pups and Pride Parade and Art Show , hosted by The Shops at Farmington Valley, will begin in Canton Dog Park at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will walk along the Farmington Valley River Trail and will end at The Shops at Farmington Valley where there will be an art show in collaboration with the Canton Arts Council. Click here for more details.



Looking for an event where you can bring along your furry friends? The , hosted by The Shops at Farmington Valley, will begin in Canton Dog Park at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will walk along the Farmington Valley River Trail and will end at The Shops at Farmington Valley where there will be an art show in collaboration with the Canton Arts Council. Click for more details. Enfield, June 11: The Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ, known for its inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, will host a series of concerts. The first concert will begin at 3 p.m. and be performed by the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus, a 35-voice ensemble founded in 2012. Click here to view the other Pride concerts hosted by the church. And click here for other Pride events in Enfield.



The Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ, known for its inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community, will host a series of concerts. The first concert will begin at 3 p.m. and be performed by the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus, a 35-voice ensemble founded in 2012. Click to view the other Pride concerts hosted by the church. And click for other Pride events in Enfield. West Hartford, June 9: If you’re thinking of celebrating Pride Month in West Hartford, there are many events to choose from. The town will have a kickoff party at GastroPark where there will be food, drinks, music, and drag performances. Celebratory events will continue in the following weeks. Click here to learn about other events in West Hartford.



New Haven County:

Cheshire, June 10: The LGBTQ+ Moveable Senior Center will have a Pride Ride along the Linear Trail. The ride will begin at 2:30 p.m. but attendees are asked to arrive at the trail at 2 p.m. Learn more here .



The LGBTQ+ Moveable Senior Center will have a Pride Ride along the Linear Trail. The ride will begin at 2:30 p.m. but attendees are asked to arrive at the trail at 2 p.m. Learn more . Greater Waterbury, June 27: Greater Waterbury will have Pride Week. The week, which ends on July 2, will kick off with a flag-raising event, and the remainder of the week will see numerous events including a Pride festival and after-party and an open mic at the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Center. Click here to view the week’s list of events.



Greater Waterbury will have Pride Week. The week, which ends on July 2, will kick off with a flag-raising event, and the remainder of the week will see numerous events including a Pride festival and after-party and an open mic at the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Center. Click to view the week’s list of events. Hamden, June 10: Hamden’s Pride in the Park Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include plenty of kid-friendly activities. Read more here .



Hamden’s Pride in the Park Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include plenty of kid-friendly activities. Read more . Middlebury, June 17: The third annual Pride in the Hills Family and Fun Day takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Quassy Amusement Park for a day of rides, waterslides and lunch. People are welcome to stay until the park’s closing time (8 p.m.) Click here to reserve tickets.



The third annual Pride in the Hills Family and Fun Day takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Quassy Amusement Park for a day of rides, waterslides and lunch. People are welcome to stay until the park’s closing time (8 p.m.) Click to reserve tickets. New Haven, June 10: Head to the Dixwell Community House (the Q House) at 1 p.m. for New Haven Black Pride. The event will be hosted by A Place to Nourish your Health (ANPH); their Facebook page says the event will feature music, drag shows and a mobile vaccine clinic.



Head to the Dixwell Community House (the Q House) at 1 p.m. for New Haven Black Pride. The event will be hosted by A Place to Nourish your Health (ANPH); their says the event will feature music, drag shows and a mobile vaccine clinic. Wallingford, June 27: The Wallingford Public Library is hosting a panel discussion about creativity, expression and identity in the LGBTQ+ community. Panelists for the discussion have not yet been announced, but registration is required here .

Windham County:



Canterbury, June 10-11: Canterbury is hosting a two-day Pride festival. Organizers say the parade, from Westgate Gardens to Dane John Gardens, will boast a “carnival atmosphere.” People interested in participating in the parade may register here . Click here to view the festival’s map.



Canterbury is hosting a two-day Pride festival. Organizers say the parade, from Westgate Gardens to Dane John Gardens, will boast a “carnival atmosphere.” People interested in participating in the parade may register . Click to view the festival’s map. Windham, June 11: Windham High School will have its third-annual Pride festival. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, and a raffle. The festival’s Facebook page says the event is wheelchair-accessible.

Fairfield County:



Bridgeport, June 22: Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will host an LGBTQ+ Flag Raising Ceremony at the Margaret E. Morton Government Complex at 11 a.m.



Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will host an at the Margaret E. Morton Government Complex at 11 a.m. Darien, June 11: Darien Pride takes place from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include a drag performance, food and prizes. Read more about the event here .



Darien Pride takes place from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include a drag performance, food and prizes. Read more about the event . Norwalk, June 10: Pride in the Park hosted by the Triangle Community Center will take place at Norwalk’s Veteran Park.



hosted by the Triangle Community Center will take place at Norwalk’s Veteran Park. Westport, June 29: The Westport Library hosts “OUTspoken: Stories of LGBTQ+ Pride.” From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to listen to stories on the theme of Pride. For the first 30 minutes of the event, guests will mingle; stories will begin at 7. Click here to register for the event .

Later this year:

